How To Set Up And Configure SSH On Fedora Linux 42

Secure Shell (SSH) is an essential tool for remote system administration, allowing users to securely connect to and manage Linux servers. If you're using the latest Fedora version, setting up SSH is straightforward. This guide will walk you through the steps to set up and configure SSH on Fedora Linux 42.

Why Use SSH?

SSH enables secure, encrypted communication between systems over an unsecured network. It replaces older, insecure protocols like Telnet and FTP.

With SSH, you can:

Remotely manage Fedora servers.

Transfer files securely (using scp or sftp ).

or ). Automate administrative tasks.

Steps to Configure SSH on Fedora Linux 42

Setting up SSH on a Fedora system involves the following steps:

1. Install the OpenSSH Server

Fedora usually comes with OpenSSH pre-installed. However, if it’s missing, install it using:

sudo dnf install -y openssh-server

2. Enable and Start the SSH Service

After installation, start the SSH service and enable it to run at boot:

sudo systemctl enable --now sshd

To verify that SSH is running:

systemctl status sshd

You should see active (running) in green in the output.

● sshd.service - OpenSSH server daemon Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/sshd.service; enabled; preset: disabled) Drop-In: /usr/lib/systemd/system/service.d └─10-timeout-abort.conf, 50-keep-warm.conf Active: active (running) since Tue 2025-04-01 18:15:10 IST; 1min 30s ago Invocation: 38901bd911cd4646a11669947332f44b Docs: man:sshd(8) man:sshd_config(5) Main PID: 17430 (sshd) Tasks: 1 (limit: 9475) Memory: 4.4M (peak: 21.4M) CPU: 88ms CGroup: /system.slice/sshd.service └─17430 "sshd: /usr/sbin/sshd -D [listener] 0 of 10-100 startups" Apr 01 18:15:10 fedora systemd[1]: Starting sshd.service - OpenSSH server daemon... Apr 01 18:15:10 fedora sshd[17430]: Server listening on 0.0.0.0 port 22. Apr 01 18:15:10 fedora sshd[17430]: Server listening on :: port 22. Apr 01 18:15:10 fedora systemd[1]: Started sshd.service - OpenSSH server daemon. Apr 01 18:16:22 fedora sshd-session[17449]: Accepted password for ostechnix from 192.168.1.101 port 54476 ssh2 Apr 01 18:16:22 fedora sshd-session[17449]: pam_unix(sshd:session): session opened for user ostechnix(uid=1000) by ostechnix(uid=0)

3. Configure the Firewall

Fedora uses firewalld to manage firewall rules. Open the SSH port with:

sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --add-service=ssh sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Confirm the rule is applied:

sudo firewall-cmd --list-services

You should see ssh in the list.

dhcpv6-client samba-client ssh

4. Set Up SSH Key Authentication (Recommended)

For added security, use SSH keys instead of passwords.

Warning: Do not disable password authentication until you confirm SSH key login works! Otherwise, you may lock yourself out of the server if keys aren’t set up correctly.

Generate a key pair on your local machine (not the server):

ssh-keygen -t ed25519 -C "your-email@example.com"

Press Enter to accept defaults. Optionally, set a passphrase for extra security.

Generating public/private ed25519 key pair. Enter file in which to save the key (/home/ostechnix/.ssh/id_ed25519): Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase): Enter same passphrase again: Your identification has been saved in /home/ostechnix/.ssh/id_ed25519 Your public key has been saved in /home/ostechnix/.ssh/id_ed25519.pub The key fingerprint is: SHA256:smI0vudP4BHRayrjGXZZghHhE6h8qin9jgifPs+6JDQ sk@ostechnix.local The key's randomart image is: +--[ED25519 256]--+ | .+o.. | | .... .. | |.. oo. . | |.. .....+ | | Eo o +*S | |...o=o+= | |+o.o+*o . | |==o=oo.. | |o.BB*o... | +----[SHA256]-----+

Copy the public key to the Fedora server:

ssh-copy-id yourusername@your-fedora-ip

Example:

ssh-copy-id ostechnix@192.168.1.42

Here, ostechnix is the username and 192.168.1.42 is the IP address of my Fedora Linux system.

You’ll need to enter your password once for this step.

/usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: attempting to log in with the new key(s), to filter out any that are already installed /usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: 2 key(s) remain to be installed -- if you are prompted now it is to install the new keys ostechnix@192.168.1.42's password: Number of key(s) added: 2 Now try logging into the machine, with: "ssh 'ostechnix@192.168.1.42'" and check to make sure that only the key(s) you wanted were added.

You can also manually add the public key using this command:

cat ~/.ssh/id_ed25519.pub | ssh yourusername@your-fedora-ip "mkdir -p ~/.ssh && cat >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys"

Ensure proper file permissions:

ssh yourusername@your-fedora-ip "chmod 600 ~/.ssh/authorized_keys && chmod 700 ~/.ssh"

Now, test SSH key login (Before Disabling Passwords!):

ssh yourusername@your-fedora-ip

If successful, you’ll log in without a password. If it fails, check ~/.ssh/authorized_keys on the server and retry ssh-copy-id .

Now you can safely disable password authentication (if using SSH keys).

Note: Do this only after confirming key login works.

First, backup the original configuration file in your fedora system.

sudo cp /etc/ssh/sshd_config /etc/ssh/sshd_config.bak

Next, edit /etc/ssh/sshd_config and set:

PasswordAuthentication no

Save and exit, then restart SSH:

sudo systemctl restart sshd

5. Connect to Your Fedora System via SSH

Once SSH is configured, connect using:

ssh yourusername@your-fedora-ip

6. Secure Your SSH Configuration

To enhance SSH security, you may need to do the following recommended security enhancements.

Edit the SSH configuration file in your Fedora system:

sudo nano /etc/ssh/sshd_config

1. Disable root login:

Change #PermitRootLogin yes to:

PermitRootLogin no

2. Allow specific users:

AllowUsers yourusername

7. (Optional) Change the Default SSH Port on Fedora

For additional security, change the default SSH port (default is 22 ):

sudo nano /etc/ssh/sshd_config

Modify the line:

Port 2222

Update the firewall:

sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=2222/tcp sudo firewall-cmd --reload

Restart SSH:

sudo systemctl restart sshd

If SSH is running on a non-default port, SELinux will block it unless explicitly allowed.

Check the current SELinux policy for SSH:

sudo semanage port -l | grep ssh

If your custom port (e.g., 2222 ) is missing, add it:

sudo semanage port -a -t ssh_port_t -p tcp 2222

Restart SSH and reload SELinux policies:

sudo systemctl restart sshd sudo restorecon -v /etc/ssh/sshd_config

Verify that SSH is listening on the new port:

sudo ss -tlnp | grep sshd

It will list the allowed ssh ports:

LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:2222 0.0.0.0:* users:(("sshd",pid=18075,fd=7)) LISTEN 0 128 [::]:2222 [::]:* users:(("sshd",pid=18075,fd=8))

Connect using the new port:

ssh -p 2222 yourusername@your-fedora-ip

Locked Out? Re-enable SSH Password Authentication

Let us say you disabled the password authentication before properly setting up key-based authentication. You're now locked out of your Fedora system. How to re-enable the Password authentication? It is easy!

Access the Server via Console or Recovery Mode

If your server is a physical machine, use a keyboard and monitor to access it directly.

If it is a VPS or cloud instance, check if your hosting provider offers a web-based console (e.g., through a control panel).

Once you have console access, proceed with the following steps:

Boot into Rescue Mode

Restart the system and, at the GRUB menu, press e to edit the boot entry.

Find the line that starts with linux or linux16 , and add the following at the end of the line:

systemd.unit=rescue.target

Press Ctrl + X to boot with these options.

Once you are in rescue mode, you will have root shell access.

Re-enable SSH Authentication

Now, modify the SSH configuration file:

nano /etc/ssh/sshd_config

Find and change the following lines:

PasswordAuthentication yes PubkeyAuthentication yes

Save and exit ( Ctrl + X , then Y , then Enter ).

Restart SSH:

systemctl restart sshd

Add a New SSH Key (Optional)

If you intend to use key-based authentication, ensure your public key is in the ~/.ssh/authorized_keys file:

mkdir -p ~/.ssh echo "your-public-key-here" >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys chmod 600 ~/.ssh/authorized_keys chmod 700 ~/.ssh

Reboot and Test SSH Access

Exit the rescue mode and reboot:

reboot

Try logging in via SSH:

ssh user@your-fedora-ip

Conclusion

Setting up SSH on Fedora is an important step for remote access and server management. By securing your SSH configuration, you can prevent unauthorized access and improve system security.

