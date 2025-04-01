How To Set Up And Configure SSH On Fedora Linux 42

Secure Shell (SSH) is an essential tool for remote system administration, allowing users to securely connect to and manage Linux servers. If you're using the latest Fedora version, setting up SSH is straightforward. This guide will walk you through the steps to set up and configure SSH on Fedora Linux 42.
Why Use SSH?
SSH enables secure, encrypted communication between systems over an unsecured network. It replaces older, insecure protocols like Telnet and FTP.
With SSH, you can:
- Remotely manage Fedora servers.
- Transfer files securely (using
scpor
sftp).
- Automate administrative tasks.
Steps to Configure SSH on Fedora Linux 42
Setting up SSH on a Fedora system involves the following steps:
1. Install the OpenSSH Server
Fedora usually comes with OpenSSH pre-installed. However, if it’s missing, install it using:
sudo dnf install -y openssh-server
2. Enable and Start the SSH Service
After installation, start the SSH service and enable it to run at boot:
sudo systemctl enable --now sshd
To verify that SSH is running:
systemctl status sshd
You should see
active (running) in green in the output.
● sshd.service - OpenSSH server daemon Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/sshd.service; enabled; preset: disabled) Drop-In: /usr/lib/systemd/system/service.d └─10-timeout-abort.conf, 50-keep-warm.conf Active: active (running) since Tue 2025-04-01 18:15:10 IST; 1min 30s ago Invocation: 38901bd911cd4646a11669947332f44b Docs: man:sshd(8) man:sshd_config(5) Main PID: 17430 (sshd) Tasks: 1 (limit: 9475) Memory: 4.4M (peak: 21.4M) CPU: 88ms CGroup: /system.slice/sshd.service └─17430 "sshd: /usr/sbin/sshd -D [listener] 0 of 10-100 startups" Apr 01 18:15:10 fedora systemd[1]: Starting sshd.service - OpenSSH server daemon... Apr 01 18:15:10 fedora sshd[17430]: Server listening on 0.0.0.0 port 22. Apr 01 18:15:10 fedora sshd[17430]: Server listening on :: port 22. Apr 01 18:15:10 fedora systemd[1]: Started sshd.service - OpenSSH server daemon. Apr 01 18:16:22 fedora sshd-session[17449]: Accepted password for ostechnix from 192.168.1.101 port 54476 ssh2 Apr 01 18:16:22 fedora sshd-session[17449]: pam_unix(sshd:session): session opened for user ostechnix(uid=1000) by ostechnix(uid=0)
3. Configure the Firewall
Fedora uses
firewalld to manage firewall rules. Open the SSH port with:
sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --add-service=ssh sudo firewall-cmd --reload
Confirm the rule is applied:
sudo firewall-cmd --list-services
You should see
ssh in the list.
dhcpv6-client samba-client ssh
4. Set Up SSH Key Authentication (Recommended)
For added security, use SSH keys instead of passwords.
Warning: Do not disable password authentication until you confirm SSH key login works! Otherwise, you may lock yourself out of the server if keys aren’t set up correctly.
Generate a key pair on your local machine (not the server):
ssh-keygen -t ed25519 -C "your-email@example.com"
Press
Enter to accept defaults. Optionally, set a passphrase for extra security.
Generating public/private ed25519 key pair. Enter file in which to save the key (/home/ostechnix/.ssh/id_ed25519): Enter passphrase (empty for no passphrase): Enter same passphrase again: Your identification has been saved in /home/ostechnix/.ssh/id_ed25519 Your public key has been saved in /home/ostechnix/.ssh/id_ed25519.pub The key fingerprint is: SHA256:smI0vudP4BHRayrjGXZZghHhE6h8qin9jgifPs+6JDQ sk@ostechnix.local The key's randomart image is: +--[ED25519 256]--+ | .+o.. | | .... .. | |.. oo. . | |.. .....+ | | Eo o +*S | |...o=o+= | |+o.o+*o . | |==o=oo.. | |o.BB*o... | +----[SHA256]-----+
Copy the public key to the Fedora server:
ssh-copy-id yourusername@your-fedora-ip
Example:
ssh-copy-id ostechnix@192.168.1.42
Here,
ostechnix is the username and
192.168.1.42 is the IP address of my Fedora Linux system.
You’ll need to enter your password once for this step.
/usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: attempting to log in with the new key(s), to filter out any that are already installed /usr/bin/ssh-copy-id: INFO: 2 key(s) remain to be installed -- if you are prompted now it is to install the new keys ostechnix@192.168.1.42's password: Number of key(s) added: 2 Now try logging into the machine, with: "ssh 'ostechnix@192.168.1.42'" and check to make sure that only the key(s) you wanted were added.
You can also manually add the public key using this command:
cat ~/.ssh/id_ed25519.pub | ssh yourusername@your-fedora-ip "mkdir -p ~/.ssh && cat >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys"
Ensure proper file permissions:
ssh yourusername@your-fedora-ip "chmod 600 ~/.ssh/authorized_keys && chmod 700 ~/.ssh"
Now, test SSH key login (Before Disabling Passwords!):
ssh yourusername@your-fedora-ip
If successful, you’ll log in without a password. If it fails, check
~/.ssh/authorized_keys on the server and retry
ssh-copy-id.
Now you can safely disable password authentication (if using SSH keys).
Note: Do this only after confirming key login works.
First, backup the original configuration file in your fedora system.
sudo cp /etc/ssh/sshd_config /etc/ssh/sshd_config.bak
Next, edit
/etc/ssh/sshd_config and set:
PasswordAuthentication no
Save and exit, then restart SSH:
sudo systemctl restart sshd
5. Connect to Your Fedora System via SSH
Once SSH is configured, connect using:
ssh yourusername@your-fedora-ip
6. Secure Your SSH Configuration
To enhance SSH security, you may need to do the following recommended security enhancements.
Edit the SSH configuration file in your Fedora system:
sudo nano /etc/ssh/sshd_config
1. Disable root login:
Change
#PermitRootLogin yes to:
PermitRootLogin no
2. Allow specific users:
AllowUsers yourusername
7. (Optional) Change the Default SSH Port on Fedora
For additional security, change the default SSH port (default is
22):
sudo nano /etc/ssh/sshd_config
Modify the line:
Port 2222
Update the firewall:
sudo firewall-cmd --permanent --add-port=2222/tcp sudo firewall-cmd --reload
Restart SSH:
sudo systemctl restart sshd
If SSH is running on a non-default port, SELinux will block it unless explicitly allowed.
Check the current SELinux policy for SSH:
sudo semanage port -l | grep ssh
If your custom port (e.g.,
2222) is missing, add it:
sudo semanage port -a -t ssh_port_t -p tcp 2222
Restart SSH and reload SELinux policies:
sudo systemctl restart sshd sudo restorecon -v /etc/ssh/sshd_config
Verify that SSH is listening on the new port:
sudo ss -tlnp | grep sshd
It will list the allowed ssh ports:
LISTEN 0 128 0.0.0.0:2222 0.0.0.0:* users:(("sshd",pid=18075,fd=7)) LISTEN 0 128 [::]:2222 [::]:* users:(("sshd",pid=18075,fd=8))
Connect using the new port:
ssh -p 2222 yourusername@your-fedora-ip
Locked Out? Re-enable SSH Password Authentication
Let us say you disabled the password authentication before properly setting up key-based authentication. You're now locked out of your Fedora system. How to re-enable the Password authentication? It is easy!
Access the Server via Console or Recovery Mode
If your server is a physical machine, use a keyboard and monitor to access it directly.
If it is a VPS or cloud instance, check if your hosting provider offers a web-based console (e.g., through a control panel).
Once you have console access, proceed with the following steps:
Boot into Rescue Mode
Restart the system and, at the GRUB menu, press
e to edit the boot entry.
Find the line that starts with
linux or
linux16, and add the following at the end of the line:
systemd.unit=rescue.target
Press
Ctrl + X to boot with these options.
Once you are in rescue mode, you will have root shell access.
Re-enable SSH Authentication
Now, modify the SSH configuration file:
nano /etc/ssh/sshd_config
Find and change the following lines:
PasswordAuthentication yes PubkeyAuthentication yes
Save and exit (
Ctrl + X, then
Y, then
Enter).
Restart SSH:
systemctl restart sshd
Add a New SSH Key (Optional)
If you intend to use key-based authentication, ensure your public key is in the
~/.ssh/authorized_keys file:
mkdir -p ~/.ssh echo "your-public-key-here" >> ~/.ssh/authorized_keys chmod 600 ~/.ssh/authorized_keys chmod 700 ~/.ssh
Reboot and Test SSH Access
Exit the rescue mode and reboot:
reboot
Try logging in via SSH:
ssh user@your-fedora-ip
Conclusion
Setting up SSH on Fedora is an important step for remote access and server management. By securing your SSH configuration, you can prevent unauthorized access and improve system security.
