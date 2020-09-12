How To Arrange And Modify PDF Files Using PDF Arranger

PDF Arranger is a simple GUI application that helps you to split or merge pdf documents and rotate, crop and rearrange their pages. All of the aforementioned tasks can be easily done via an interactive and intuitive graphical interface. Pdfarranger is a fork of pdfshuffler and frontend for pikepdf.

PDF arranger works well on many popular GNU/Linux operating systems and Microsoft Windows. It is developed using GTK+ and Python and released under GPLv3.

Install PDF Arranger On Linux

PDF arranger has been packaged for many Linux operating systems.

On Arch Linux and its variants like Manjaro Linux, you can install PDF arranger using command:

$ sudo pacman -S pdfarranger

To install PDF arranger on Debian, Ubuntu and its derivatives, run:

$ sudo apt install pdfarranger

On Fedora:

$ sudo dnf install pdfarranger

On openSUSE, enable [copr] repository for PDF arranger:

$ dnf copr enable dreua/pdfarranger-openSUSE

And then install PDF arranger using zypper package manager:

$ sudo zypper install pdfarranger

PDF arranger is also available as flatpak application. Make sure you have installed flatpak command line utility as described here.

To install PDF install with flatpak, run:

$ flatpak install flathub com.github.jeromerobert.pdfarranger

After installing PDF arranger, you can launch it using command:

$ flatpak run com.github.jeromerobert.pdfarranger

Arrange And Modify PDF Files Using PDF Arranger

Launch PDF arranger from the menu or application launcher. The default interface of PDF arranger will look like below:

PDF arranger graphical interface

To open PDF files, click on the + sign or go to File -> Add. Choose the one or more PDF files and start manipulating them as your wish. To choose more than one file, hold ctrl key and choose all the files that you want to import. For the purpose of this guide, I have imported two pdf documents.

Add pdf documents in PDF arranger

As you can see, PDF arranger arranges the pages in the PDF files in alphabetical order. In my case, first it arranges the pages of file1.pdf and then file2.pdf.

Let us now see how to rearrange and modify the PDF files using PDF arranger.

As already stated, we can do the following using PDF Arranger:

Rearrange the pages of a PDF document, Merge multiple PDF files into one, Split PDF pages vertically into half, Crop PDF files, Rotate PDF files, Duplicate PDF page(s), Delete one or more pages from a PDF document, Edit PDF file properties.

1. Rearrange PDF documents

Choose the pages that you want to rearrange, right click and then choose "Reverse Order" from the context menu. You can also do it from Menu -> Edit -> Reverse Order.

Rearrange PDF documents in PDF Arranger

Now, the selected pages will be arranged in reverse order. To undo this, just do the same again.

You can also drag and drop the pages to arrange them in any order.

2. Split PDF document

To split a PDf file, choose the page(s) you want to split and click Edit -> Split pages.

Split PDF files with PDF arranger

Each page will be split into half (vertically).

3. Merge/Join PDF files or their pages

You can merge two or more PDF files into one. Also it is possible to merge individual pages from one or multiple PDF files.

To merge a specific set of pages, simply select them and click File -> Export selection. Enter the name to the output file and save it on any location of your choice.

Merge or join selected PDF pages with PDF arranger

To join the all pages in all PDF documents, simply click on the down arrow button in the tool bar and save it under a new name.

Merge PDF files using PDF arranger

4. Crop PDF files

To crop a page in a PDF document, right click on it and click "Crop". Alternatively you can do this from Edit -> Crop.

Select the how much percentage of width should be cropped in left, right, top and bottom margins and click OK. Please note that cropping does not remove the contents. It only hides them.

5. Rotate PDF files

We can rotate the files clock-wise and anti-clockwise. Choose the pages you want to rotate, right click on them and click Rotate Left or Rotate Right options. You can also do this from tool bar or from Edit menu. The page will flip 90 degrees upon each rotation. You can keep doing this to rotate images 180, 270 degrees.

6. Duplicate PDF pages

PDF arranger can duplicate one or more pages in a PDF document quickly. To do so, simply right click on a page and choose "Duplicate" option.

7. Delete pages from a PDF document

If you don't want any pages in a PDF file, simply choose them and right click and then choose "Delete" or hit the delete button from the Keyboard. This can also be done from the tool bar or menu bar. After deleting the pages, simply click on the down arrow button in the tool bar and save it with a new name.

8. Edit PDF file properties

The basic metadata of a PDF document can be changed easily with PDF arranger. For instance, you may want to add some details such as who created this PDF document, when it was created, what software has been used to create this document etc.

To edit the properties of a PDF file, go to Edit -> Edit properties from menu bar and add/modify the property values such as title, creator, producer, and creator tool etc.

Edit PDF file properties with PDF arranger

This can be useful to add the author details in a PDF book.

If you ever wanted a simple and easy-to-use PDF manipulation tool, PDF arranger is worth trying!

