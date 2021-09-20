Did you know that we can identify which operating system is running on a remote system by simply pinging it? Yes! In this brief guide, we will see how to determine operating system with TTL value and Ping command. This method should work on any operating system that has Ping command line utlity.

There are plenty of commands, applications, and utilities exists to find out the OS of a remote system. However, finding operating system type with TTL is super easy!

You can quickly detect whether a system is running with Linux, or Windows or any other OS by looking at the TTL value from the output of the ping command. You don't need any extra applications to detect a remote system's OS.

The TTL value varies depends on the version of an operating system and device.

The default initial TTL value for Linux/Unix is 64, and TTL value for Windows is 128.

You can view the list of TTL values for different operating systems and devices at the end.

Detect remote host's operating system with TTL value

TTL, stands for Time to live, is a timer value included in packets sent over TCP/IP-based networks that tells the recipients how long to hold or use the packet or any of its included data before expiring and discarding the packet or data.

And the Ping command is used to check the connectivity and reachability of system or device on local area network or wide area network. Ping command comes pre-installed in most operating systems.

To view the TTL value of a Linux/Windows host, simply ping the host from itself or from other systems on the network:

Example:

$ ping -c5 localhost

Sample output from my Fedora desktop:

PING localhost(localhost (::1)) 56 data bytes 64 bytes from localhost (::1): icmp_seq=1 ttl=64 time=0.063 ms 64 bytes from localhost (::1): icmp_seq=2 ttl=64 time=0.057 ms 64 bytes from localhost (::1): icmp_seq=3 ttl=64 time=0.070 ms 64 bytes from localhost (::1): icmp_seq=4 ttl=64 time=0.067 ms 64 bytes from localhost (::1): icmp_seq=5 ttl=64 time=0.056 ms --- localhost ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4096ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.056/0.062/0.070/0.005 ms

Ping Linux host

As you can see, I get 64 as TTL value in the above output. Because it is a Linux system.

What about the Windows hosts? Let us see what we get if we ping a Windows system.

I am going to ping the Windows 10 desktop from my Fedora desktop. The IP address of My Windows 10 is 192.168.122.239.

$ ping -c5 192.168.122.239

Sample output:

PING 192.168.122.239 (192.168.122.239) 56(84) bytes of data. 64 bytes from 192.168.122.239: icmp_seq=1 ttl=128 time=6.85 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.122.239: icmp_seq=2 ttl=128 time=0.510 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.122.239: icmp_seq=3 ttl=128 time=0.601 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.122.239: icmp_seq=4 ttl=128 time=0.541 ms 64 bytes from 192.168.122.239: icmp_seq=5 ttl=128 time=0.558 ms --- 192.168.122.239 ping statistics --- 5 packets transmitted, 5 received, 0% packet loss, time 4088ms rtt min/avg/max/mdev = 0.510/1.812/6.851/2.519 ms

Ping Windows host from Linux host

Note the the TTL value? It is 128. The default TTL value for Windows OS is 128.

Initial TTL values

The following table shows the default Initial TTL values of various operating systems and devices.

Device / OS Version Protocol TTL AIX TCP 60 AIX UDP 30 Android 3.2.1 TCP and ICMP 64 Android 5.1.1 TCP and ICMP 64 AIX 3.2, 4.1 ICMP 255 BSDI BSD/OS 3.1 and 4.0 ICMP 255 Compa Tru64 v5.0 ICMP 64 Cisco ICMP 254 DEC Pathworks V5 TCP and UDP 30 Foundry ICMP 64 FreeBSD 2.1R TCP and UDP 64 FreeBSD 3.4, 4.0 ICMP 255 FreeBSD 5 ICMP 64 HP-UX 9.0x TCP and UDP 30 HP-UX 10.01 TCP and UDP 64 HP-UX 10.2 ICMP 255 HP-UX 11 ICMP 255 HP-UX 11 TCP 64 Irix 5.3 TCP and UDP 60 Irix 6.x TCP and UDP 60 Irix 6.5.3, 6.5.8 ICMP 255 juniper ICMP 64 MPE/IX (HP) ICMP 200 Linux 2.0.x kernel ICMP 64 Linux 2.2.14 kernel ICMP 255 Linux 2.4 kernel ICMP 255 Linux Red Hat 9 ICMP and TCP 64 MacOS/MacTCP 2.0.x TCP and UDP 60 MacOS/MacTCP X (10.5.6) ICMP/TCP/UDP 64 NetBSD ICMP 255 Netgear FVG318 ICMP and UDP 64 OpenBSD 2.6 & 2.7 ICMP 255 OpenVMS 07.01.2002 ICMP 255 OS/2 TCP/IP 3.0 64 OSF/1 V3.2A TCP 60 OSF/1 V3.2A UDP 30 Solaris 2.5.1, 2.6, 2.7, 2.8 ICMP 255 Solaris 2.8 TCP 64 Stratus TCP_OS ICMP 255 Stratus TCP_OS (14.2-) TCP and UDP 30 Stratus TCP_OS (14.3+) TCP and UDP 64 Stratus STCP ICMP/TCP/UDP 60 SunOS 4.1.3/4.1.4 TCP and UDP 60 SunOS 5.7 ICMP and TCP 255 Ultrix V4.1/V4.2A TCP 60 Ultrix V4.1/V4.2A UDP 30 Ultrix V4.2 – 4.5 ICMP 255 VMS/Multinet TCP and UDP 64 VMS/TCPware TCP 60 VMS/TCPware UDP 64 VMS/Wollongong 1.1.1.1 TCP 128 VMS/Wollongong 1.1.1.1 UDP 30 VMS/UCX TCP and UDP 128 Windows for Workgroups TCP and UDP 32 Windows 95 TCP and UDP 32 Windows 98 ICMP 32 Windows 98, 98 SE ICMP 128 Windows 98 TCP 128 Windows NT 3.51 TCP and UDP 32 Windows NT 4.0 TCP and UDP 128 Windows NT 4.0 SP5- 32 Windows NT 4.0 SP6+ 128 Windows NT 4 WRKS SP 3, SP 6a ICMP 128 Windows NT 4 Server SP4 ICMP 128 Windows ME ICMP 128 Windows 2000 pro ICMP/TCP/UDP 128 Windows 2000 family ICMP 128 Windows Server 2003 128 Windows XP ICMP/TCP/UDP 128 Windows Vista ICMP/TCP/UDP 128 Windows 7 ICMP/TCP/UDP 128 Windows Server 2008 ICMP/TCP/UDP 128 Windows 10 ICMP/TCP/UDP 128 Initial TTL values

This method may not be accurate all the time. However, it will give an idea of the underlying operating system in a remote system. If you know only the IP address of a remte system, you can use the Ping command to get the name of OS.