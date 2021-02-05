How To List Installed Packages Sorted By Installation Date In Linux

This brief guide describes how to list installed packages sorted by installation date from command line in Linux and Unix-like operating systems. This can be helpful while you want to get the rpm packages update history such as when a package is installed, how many packages are installed on your system on a specific date and time and what packages you have installed on a certain date or time in your Linux box.

List Installed Packages Sorted By Installation Date In Linux

There are different way to list the packages on a Linux system by the date they were last installed or updated.

1. List installed packages sorted by install date on Arch Linux and derivatives

In Arch Linux and its derivatives like Manjaro Linux, you can list the installed packages sorted by installation date using the following command:

$ expac --timefmt='%Y-%m-%d %T' '%l\t%n'|sort -n

Sample output from my Arch Linux box:

2020-12-15 13:02:09 iana-etc 2020-12-15 13:02:10 filesystem 2020-12-15 13:02:10 linux-api-headers 2020-12-15 13:02:12 tzdata 2020-12-15 13:02:14 glibc 2020-12-15 13:02:17 gcc-libs 2020-12-15 13:02:20 ncurses 2020-12-15 13:02:20 readline 2020-12-15 13:02:21 acl 2020-12-15 13:02:21 attr [...]

The above command will list all installed packages sorted by the install date in Arch Linux. You can also list the 10 last installed packages using command:

$ expac --timefmt='%Y-%m-%d %T' '%l\t%n' | sort | tail -n 10

If expac is not installed on your Arch Linux system, run the following command to install it:

$ sudo pacman -S expac

2. Get the RPM packages update history on RHEL, CentOS, Fedora

In Fedora, RHEL, and it's clones like CentOS, run the following command as root or sudo user to list the installed packages history:

# rpm -qa --last

Sample output from Fedora:

gpg-pubkey-9570ff31-5e3006fb Monday 19 October 2020 11:40:17 PM rootfiles-8.1-28.fc33.noarch Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:48 PM fedora-repos-modular-33-1.noarch Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:48 PM tar-1.32-6.fc33.x86_64 Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:47 PM syslinux-extlinux-6.04-0.16.fc33.x86_64 Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:47 PM sudo-1.9.2-1.fc33.x86_64 Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:47 PM rsync-3.2.3-1.fc33.x86_64 Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:47 PM parted-3.3-5.fc33.x86_64 Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:47 PM man-db-2.9.2-6.fc33.x86_64 Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:47 PM hostname-3.23-3.fc33.x86_64 Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:47 PM [...]

Sample output from CentOS:

iwl105-firmware-18.168.6.1-49.el7.noarch Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:16 PM IST libreport-filesystem-2.1.11-35.el7.centos.x86_64 Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:15 PM IST iwl6000g2a-firmware-17.168.5.3-49.el7.noarch Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:15 PM IST iwl5000-firmware-8.83.5.1_1-49.el7.noarch Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:15 PM IST epel-release-7-9.noarch Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:10 PM IST libproxy-0.4.11-10.el7.x86_64 Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:09 PM IST mariadb-libs-5.5.52-1.el7.x86_64 Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:08 PM IST e2fsprogs-1.42.9-9.el7.x86_64 Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:07 PM IST btrfs-progs-4.4.1-1.el7.x86_64 Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:06 PM IST libselinux-python-2.5-6.el7.x86_64 Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:03 PM IST avahi-autoipd-0.6.31-17.el7.x86_64 Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:03 PM IST sudo-1.8.6p7-21.el7_3.x86_64 Mon 22 May 2017 03:13:02 PM IST [...]

Also, you can use this command to list the installed packages sorted by installation date or time:

# rpm -qa --qf '%{INSTALLTIME} (%{INSTALLTIME:date}): %{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}.%{ARCH}

' | sort -n

To find out the installation date of a specific package, for example rsync, run:

# rpm -q --last rsync

Sample output:

rsync-3.2.3-1.fc33.x86_64 Monday 19 October 2020 11:37:47 PM

3. View package update history on Debian, Ubuntu systems

In Debian, Ubuntu and all APT based systems, you can list the installed packages sorted by install date/time using the following command:

$ grep " install " /var/log/dpkg.log

Or,

$ grep install /var/log/dpkg.log

Or,

$ grep installed /var/log/dpkg.log

Sample output from Ubuntu:

[...] 2021-02-05 16:38:09 status installed python3-update-manager:all 1:20.04.10.5 2021-02-05 16:38:09 status installed update-manager-core:all 1:20.04.10.5 2021-02-05 16:38:15 status installed man-db:amd64 2.9.1-1 2021-02-05 16:38:16 status installed menu:amd64 2.1.47ubuntu4 2021-02-05 16:38:16 status installed desktop-file-utils:amd64 0.24-1ubuntu3 2021-02-05 16:38:17 status installed mime-support:all 3.64ubuntu1 2021-02-05 16:38:17 status installed gnome-menus:amd64 3.36.0-1ubuntu1 2021-02-05 16:38:19 status installed libglib2.0-0:amd64 2.64.6-1~ubuntu20.04.1 2021-02-05 16:38:19 status installed update-manager:all 1:20.04.10.5 2021-02-05 16:38:19 status installed gconf2:amd64 3.2.6-6ubuntu1

If log rotation is enabled, you can view the previous install log using command:

$ grep " install " /var/log/dpkg.log.1

To view the archived logs, run:

$ zgrep " install " /var/log/dpkg.log.2.gz

Please note that if you have enabled log rotation, the logs will be deleted over time. So, there is no reliable method to list the installed packages by install date in your Debian or Ubuntu systems.

These are a few methods to find the package update history in Linux. You know now what packages are installed and when you've installed them on your Linux system. Hope this helps.

