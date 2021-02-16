Home Linux DistributionsAlmalinux Migrate To AlmaLinux From CentOS 8 Using Almalinux-deploy Script
How To Migrate To AlmaLinux From CentOS 8 Using Almalinux-deploy Script
AlmalinuxCentOSCloudLinuxLinuxLinux AdministrationLinux DistributionsRed Hat Enterprise Linux

Migrate To AlmaLinux From CentOS 8 Using Almalinux-deploy Script

By sk
Written by sk 3 Views
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail

Good news, Enterprise Linux users! The much anticipated AlmaLinux migration tool is released!! I guess we don't need to rely on the unofficial AlmaLinux migration method anymore. The official script named Almalinux-deploy that helps you to migrate to AlmaLinux from CentOS 8 is out. It is time to convert your CentOS machines (hopefully other Enterprise Linux systems) to AlmaLinux. The almalinux-deploy script is written in Bash and the source code is available in GitHub.

A word of caution:

As usual, backup important data from your CentOS system before starting upgrade process. Like AlmaLinux itself, the Almalinux-deploy script is also currently under development. So you might encounter with bugs. Please refrain from using it in production servers until the final, stable version is available. Better test this script in your test systems and then decide whether to try it on production or not. I tested this script in a freshly installed CentOS 8 virtual machine. My VM doesn't has any data and it is a server edition with minimal installation. It worked just fine without any issues as expected.

Please note that the almalinux-deploy script is only to convert the latest CentOS 8.3 version to AlmaLinux 8.3. If you are running older versions like CentOS 7.x or 6.x, this script will not work. First, you need to find a way to upgrade to CentOS 8.x and then migrate to AlmaLinux 8.x. As far as I know, there is no official way to upgrade CentOS 6.x/7.x to CentOS 8.x. The only way is reinstallation. It is a shame that there is no official method to migrate between major CentOS versions.

Now let us go ahead and convert from CentOS to AlmaLinux with almalinux-deploy script.

Migrate to AlmaLinux from CentOS 8 using almalinux-deploy script

Update your CentOS system to latest available version as root or sudo user:

$ sudo dnf update

Reboot your system to apply the updates:

$ sudo reboot

Let us check the current CentOS 8 version:

$ cat /etc/redhat-release
CentOS Linux release 8.3.2011

Yes, it is the latest version!

Now, download the almalinux-deploy script using command:

$ curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/AlmaLinux/almalinux-deploy/master/almalinux-deploy.sh

Go to the location where you downloaded the script and run the script to start Almalinux migration:

$ sudo bash almalinux-deploy.sh

This command will install some new packages, upgrade and downgrade some existing packages, reinstall a few packages and uninstall some packages. This will take a couple minutes depending upon the Internet connection speed and the total number of installed packages in your CentOS system.

Sample output:

 Check root privileges                                                 OK
 Check centos-8.x86_64 is supported                                    OK
 Download RPM-GPG-KEY-AlmaLinux                                        OK
 Import RPM-GPG-KEY-AlmaLinux to RPM DB                                OK
 Download almalinux-release package                                    OK
 Verify almalinux-release package                                      OK
 Remove centos-linux-release package                                   OK
 Remove centos-gpg-keys package                                        OK
 Remove centos-linux-repos package                                     OK
 Verifying…                          ################################# [100%]
 Preparing…                          ################################# [100%]
 Updating / installing…
    1:almalinux-release-8.3-2.el8      ################################# [100%]
 Install almalinux-release package                                     OK
 AlmaLinux 8.3 - BaseOS                                                                                  533 kB/s | 2.6 MB     00:05    
 AlmaLinux 8.3 - AppStream                                                                               430 kB/s | 6.5 MB     00:15    
 AlmaLinux 8.3 - PowerTools                                                                              549 kB/s | 1.9 MB     00:03    
 AlmaLinux 8.3 - Extras                                                                                  630  B/s | 1.2 kB     00:02    
 Dependencies resolved.
  Package                                 Architecture     Version                                             Repository           Size
 Installing:
  kernel                                  x86_64           4.18.0-240.el8                                      baseos              4.3 M
  kernel-core                             x86_64           4.18.0-240.el8                                      baseos               30 M
  kernel-modules                          x86_64           4.18.0-240.el8                                      baseos               26 M
 Upgrading:
  dnf-plugin-spacewalk                    noarch           2.8.5-11.module_el8.3.0+2053+3ddf2832               baseos               22 k
  grub2-common                            noarch           1:2.02-90.el8.alma                                  baseos              884 k
  grub2-pc                                x86_64           1:2.02-90.el8.alma                                  baseos               39 k
  grub2-pc-modules                        noarch           1:2.02-90.el8.alma                                  baseos              864 k
  grub2-tools                             x86_64           1:2.02-90.el8.alma                                  baseos              2.0 M
  grub2-tools-efi                         x86_64           1:2.02-90.el8.alma                                  baseos              469 k
  grub2-tools-extra                       x86_64           1:2.02-90.el8.alma                                  baseos              1.1 M
  grub2-tools-minimal                     x86_64           1:2.02-90.el8.alma                                  baseos              204 k
  libgcc                                  x86_64           8.3.1-5.1.el8.alma                                  baseos               77 k
  libgomp                                 x86_64           8.3.1-5.1.el8.alma                                  baseos              203 k
  libreport-filesystem                    x86_64           2.9.5-15.el8.alma                                   baseos               20 k
  libstdc++                               x86_64           8.3.1-5.1.el8.alma                                  baseos              450 k
  python3-dnf-plugin-spacewalk            noarch           2.8.5-11.module_el8.3.0+2053+3ddf2832               baseos               29 k
  python3-rhn-client-tools                x86_64           2.8.16-13.module_el8.3.0+2053+3ddf2832              baseos              107 k
  python3-rhnlib                          noarch           2.8.6-8.module_el8.3.0+2053+3ddf2832                baseos               76 k
  rhn-client-tools                        x86_64           2.8.16-13.module_el8.3.0+2053+3ddf2832              baseos              384 k
  tuned                                   noarch           2.14.0-3.el8_3.1.alma                               baseos              291 k
 [...]
Migrate to AlmaLinux from CentOS 8 using almalinux-deploy script
Migrate to AlmaLinux from CentOS 8 using almalinux-deploy script

If the migration is successful, you will see the following message:

[...]
Complete!
Run dnf distro-sync -y                                                OK
Migration to AlmaLinux is completed, please reboot the system
AlmaLinux migration is completed
AlmaLinux migration is completed

Reboot your system:

$ sudo reboot

Now your system will boot into the newly migrated AlmaLinux system:

Boot into AlmaLinux
Boot into AlmaLinux

Login to your AlmaLinux system and check its version:

$ cat /etc/redhat-release 
AlmaLinux release 8.3 Beta (Purple Manul)
Login to AlmaLinux
Login to AlmaLinux

Congratulations! AlmaLinux migration is successful!!

You could have used the word "centos" in hostname and username. Simply change them wherever necessary to reflect AlmaLinux.

I am going to update the hostname:

$ sudo hostnamectl set-hostname alma8

Replace alma8 with your preferred hostname in the above command.

Log out and log back in to verify if the changes have been made:

$ hostname
alma8

Yes, the changes are updated!

Check that the system boots AlmaLinux kernel by default using command:

$ sudo grubby --info DEFAULT | grep AlmaLinux

Sample output:

title="AlmaLinux (4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64) 8"
AlmaLinux 8 beta version is running
AlmaLinux 8 beta version is running

All good! Start using your AlmaLinux!!

Resource:

Related read:

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail

I am Senthil Kumar, more commonly known as SK to my friends, from India. I love to read, write and explore topics on Linux, Unix and all other technology related stuff.

You May Also Like

Get Started With Anaconda Navigator Graphical Interface

How To Quickly Monitor Multiple Hosts In Linux

How To Migrate To CentOS Stream 8 From...

How To Install Anaconda On Linux

Find When A Specific Linux Kernel Version Is...

List Or Check All Installed Linux Kernels From...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OSTechNix © 2021. All Rights Reserved. This site is licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More