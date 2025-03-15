How To Replace Text In Multiple Files Using A Bash Script In Linux

If you have many files with outdated information, updating them manually is time-consuming. Whether it's fixing outdated file paths, renaming variables, or modifying config values, Bash provides powerful tools like
grep,
sed, and
find to automate this task. In this guide, we will learn how to replace text across multiple files efficiently using a Bash script.
Why and When Use Bash for Bulk Text Replacement?
Automating text replacement is useful for:
- Updating variable names in code files.
- Changing file paths in scripts.
- Fixing incorrect configuration settings.
- Renaming project names in documentation.
Instead of editing each file manually, a Bash script can do it in seconds.
Allow me to explain it with an example Bash script.
Problem: Bulk Replace Paths in Multiple Files
Imagine you have multiple files referring to old log file paths:
- Old Path:
~/data/logs/app.log
- New Path:
~/data/log/app.log
Instead of searching and replacing each instance manually, let’s automate it.
Step 1: Create a Test Directory and Sample Files
First, create a test environment before modifying real files.
Create a directory in your home folder:
mkdir -p ~/replace_test && cd ~/replace_test
Create sample files containing the old path:
echo 'Log file: ~/data/logs/app.log' > script1.sh echo 'ERROR_LOG="~/data/logs/app.log"' > config.env echo 'echo "Processing ~/data/logs/app.log"' > process.sh
Verify occurrences of the old path:
grep "~/data/logs/app.log" *
Sample Output:
config.env:ERROR_LOG="~/data/logs/app.log" process.sh:echo "Processing ~/data/logs/app.log" script1.sh:Log file: ~/data/logs/app.log
Step 2: Replace Text in Multiple Files Using a Bash Script
Now, create a script named
replace_text.sh:
#!/usr/bin/env bash
if [[ $# -ne 3 ]]; then
echo "Usage: $0 <old_path> <new_path> <directory>"
exit 1
fi
OLD_PATH=$(printf '%s\n' "$1" | sed 's/[\/&]/\\&/g')
NEW_PATH=$(printf '%s\n' "$2" | sed 's/[\/&]/\\&/g')
SEARCH_DIR=$3
echo "Replacing occurrences of: $1 -> $2 in $SEARCH_DIR"
# Find and replace text safely
find "$SEARCH_DIR" -type f -exec sed -i "s/$OLD_PATH/$NEW_PATH/g" {} +
echo "Replacement completed."
Step 3: Make the Script Executable
chmod +x replace_text.sh
Step 4: Run the Script
Execute the script to replace all occurrences of
~/data/logs/app.log with
~/data/log/app.log:
./replace_text.sh "~/data/logs/app.log" "~/data/log/app.log" ~/replace_test
Sample Output:
Replacing occurrences of: ~/data/logs/app.log -> ~/data/log/app.log in /home/ostechnix/replace_test Replacement completed.
Step 5: Verify the Changes
Run:
grep "~/data/log/app.log" *
Sample Output:
config.env:ERROR_LOG="~/data/log/app.log" process.sh:echo "Processing ~/data/log/app.log" script1.sh:Log file: ~/data/log/app.log
Ensure no old path remains:
grep "~/data/logs/app.log" *
If there's no output, the replacement worked.
This script,
- Handles Special Characters: Escapes
/,
&, and other symbols correctly.
- Uses
find -exec sed: Safer than
grep | xargs sed.
- Efficient for Large Projects: Works on many files without excessive CPU usage.
You can now use this script on real files.
Precautions Before Running it on Real Files:
- Backup Your Files: Always create a backup before making bulk changes
- Test on a Small Sample: Run it on a test directory first, as we did with
~/replace_test.
- Dry Run with
grep: Check how many files will be affected. You can run
grep -rl "~/data/logs/app.log" ~/replace_test/to do it.
- Manually Inspect Changes: After running the script, verify a few modified files.
Conclusion
In this tutorial, we learned how to replace text in multiple files using a simple Bash script. We have explained how this script automates path updates in multiple files, preventing errors and saving time with a practical example. Always test with backups before running on critical files.
Nice article although you could do the same with:
grep -RiIl 'search' | xargs sed -i 's/search/replace/g'
This command searches recursively (-R), ignores case (-i), lists file names (-l), and uses xargs to pass the file names to sed for in-place (-i) replacement of search with replace.