How To Manage Bash Functions Using declare Command In Linux

In Fish shell, there is a dedicated command namely
functions to manage and interact with Functions. But there isn’t a built-in command exactly like Fish shell’s
functions command for managing functions in Bash. However, Bash provides other tools and techniques to achieve similar functionality. In this tutorial, we will learn how to manage Bash functions declare command effectively.
How to Manage Functions in Bash
1. Create or Define a New Function
We can create or define a function either directly in the
~/.bashrc file or save the functions in a separate files under a dedicated directory, for example
~/.bash_functions.
Storing all functions under a single directory allows you to keep your functions organized and easy to manage.
Create a dedicated directory for storing all functions:
mkdir ~/.bash_fucntions
Store Functions in Separate Files:
Save each function in a separate file under
~/.bash_functions/.
Let us create an example function named
cdls.
nano ~/.bash_functions/cdls.sh
Add the following lines in it:
cdls () { cd "$@" && ls --color=auto }
Source Functions from
~/.bashrc:
Add the following lines to your
~/.bashrc to automatically load all function files:
for func_file in ~/.bash_functions/*.sh; do
source "$func_file"
done
You can now use the
cdls function to list the contents of a directory automatically whenever you cd into it.
cdls Downloads/
Now, you can use the
declare command to list, view, or delete functions as needed.
2. List All Functions
To list all currently defined functions in Bash, use the
declare command with the
-F option:
declare -F
This will output the names of all functions. If you want to see both the names and definitions, use:
declare -f
3. View a Specific Function
To view the definition of a specific function, use
declare -f followed by the function name:
declare -f function_name
For example, to view the definition of a function called
cdls, run:
declare -f cdls
Sample Output:
cdls () { cd "$@" && ls --color=auto }
4. Delete a Function
To delete (unset) a function, use the
unset command:
unset -f function_name
For example, to delete the
cdls function:
unset -f cdls
5. Edit a Function
To edit a function, you can either:
- Manually edit the file where the function is defined (e.g.,
~/.bashrcor
~/.bash_functions/).
- Use a combination of
declare -fand a text editor to edit the function directly in the terminal.
For example, to edit the
cdls function:
declare -f cdls > /tmp/cdls.sh nano /tmp/cdls.sh source /tmp/cdls.sh
6. Save Functions to a File
To save a function’s definition to a file, use
declare -f and redirect the output:
declare -f function_name > filename.sh
For example, to save the
cdls function to a file:
declare -f cdls > ~/.bash_functions/cdls.sh
7. Load Functions from a File
To load a function from a file, use the
source command:
source filename.sh
For example, to load the
cdls function:
source ~/.bash_functions/cdls.sh
8. Copy a Function
To copy a function to a new name, use
declare -f and
eval:
declare -f original_function > /tmp/temp_function sed 's/original_function/new_function/g' /tmp/temp_function | source /dev/stdin
For example, to copy
cdls to
mycdls:
declare -f cdls > /tmp/temp_function sed 's/cdls/mycdls/g' /tmp/temp_function | source /dev/stdin
9. Check if a Function Exists
To check if a function exists, use
declare -F and grep:
if declare -F function_name > /dev/null; then echo "Function exists" else echo "Function does not exist" fi
Cheatsheet: Managing Functions in Bash
List All Functions:
declare -F
View a Specific Function:
declare -f cdls
Delete a Function:
unset -f cdls
Save a Function to a File:
declare -f cdls > ~/.bash_functions/cdls.sh
Load a Function from a File:
source ~/.bash_functions/cdls.sh
Summary
While Bash doesn’t have a dedicated
functions command like Fish shell, you can achieve similar functionality using the
declare command. By storing functions in separate files and sourcing them from
~/.bashrc, you can keep your setup clean and organized.