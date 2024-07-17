Wcurl: A User-Friendly Curl Wrapper For Easy File Downloads

Downloading files with curl command can feel like a puzzle sometimes, figuring out the right options can be a real headache! You're not alone! That's where wcurl comes in to save the day. Wcurl is a handy tool that simplifies downloading files from the internet.

Forget memorizing complex parameters. With wcurl, all you need is a list of web addresses (URLs) for the files you want, and wcurl takes care of the rest. It's like having a download assistant that speaks your language!

This makes wcurl perfect for anyone who wants to download files quickly and easily, especially if you're new to the technical side of things.

What is Wcurl?

Wcurl is a simplified wrapper for curl, designed to streamline file downloads. It eliminates the need to remember complex parameters, allowing you to download files by simply providing a list of URLs. wcurl is particularly useful for straightforward file retrieval tasks.

It is written by Samuel Henrique and is free and open source.

Why Wcurl Wrapper?

The initial idea for wcurl stemmed from a personal experience where Samuel Henrique, despite being a Debian maintainer of curl, found himself struggling to recall the exact parameters needed for downloading files according to his preferences. This realization highlighted the potential benefit of a simplified wrapper around curl.

Henrique first presented the concept at the curl-up conference, where it received positive feedback from attendees. The supportive response from the community encouraged him to pursue the development of wcurl.

The development process of wcurl became a collaborative effort within the Debian community:

Samuel Henrique initiated the project, laying the groundwork for the tool. Sergio Durigan Junior made a significant contribution by rewriting the tool to ensure POSIX compliance, thereby enhancing its portability across different systems. Guilherme Puida Moreira and Carlos Henrique Lima Melara provided additional input through code reviews and contributions to the manpage documentation.

Wcurl Features

1. Simple Usage:

Run wcurl followed by the URLs you want to download. It is that simple!

2. Smart Defaults:

wcurl automatically:

Encodes spaces in URLs

Follows redirects

Selects appropriate output filenames

Performs retries if needed

Sets the downloaded file's timestamp to the server-provided value, if available

3. Customization:

For advanced needs, use the --curl-options flag to pass any curl-supported parameters.

4. Parallel Downloads:

If your curl version is 7.66.0 or newer, wcurl can download multiple files simultaneously.

5. File Protection:

With curl version 7.83.0 or newer, wcurl avoids overwriting existing files by default.

Wcurl Availability in Debian and its Derivatives

Wcurl comes installed with the curl package in various Debian-based distributions:

Debian unstable: Available since July 2, 2024

Debian testing: Expected between the second and third week of July 2024

Debian 12 (bookworm) backports: Will be available once the package reaches Debian testing

Debian 12 (bookworm): Pending approval from Debian's release team for inclusion in the next point release

Debian derivatives:

Rolling releases (e.g., Kali Linux): Will receive wcurl when it reaches Debian testing

Stable derivatives: Will include wcurl in their next major release

Install Wcurl Manually in Debian Linux

Remember, wcurl requires curl to be installed on your system. Most Linux distributions come with curl pre-installed.

If curl is not present for any reason, you can install it using your distribution's package manager (e.g., sudo apt install curl for Debian-based systems).

1. Check Your Distribution

First, determine which Linux distribution you're using. The installation method may vary depending on your system.

2. Debian-based Systems (including Ubuntu)

For Debian Unstable (sid):

sudo apt update sudo apt install curl

wcurl should already be included in the curl package as of July 2, 2024.

For Debian Testing or Stable (bookworm):

As of July 2024, wcurl may not be available in the default repositories yet. Check for updates or consider manual installation.

For Ubuntu and other Debian derivatives:

Check your package manager for the latest curl package that includes wcurl.

3. Manual Installation (for any Linux distribution)

If you don't want to add unstable or testing repoisitory or if you're not using Debian, you can manually install wcurl by copying the script from the official repository.

The code is available at:

Place the script in your /usr/bin directory to start using wcurl right away.

If wcurl is not available through your package manager, you can install it manually. Here's the step-by-step instructions to install Wcurl in Linux:

Download the wcurl script using wget :

wget https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Debian/wcurl/main/wcurl

Or use curl :

curl -O https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Debian/wcurl/main/wcurl

Make the script executable using command:

chmod +x wcurl

Move the script to a directory in your PATH:

sudo mv wcurl /usr/local/bin/

4. Verify Installation

After installation, verify that wcurl is working:

wcurl --version

This should display the version information for wcurl.

2024.07.10+dev

5. Updating Wcurl

For package manager installations, use your standard system update process.

For manual installations, repeat the manual installation steps to get the latest version.

By following these steps, you should be able to install wcurl on your Linux system. The method you choose will depend on your specific distribution and whether wcurl is available in your system's repositories.

Wcurl Command Examples

Wcurl usage is very simple and straight-forward. Here's the list of commonly used wcurl commands to download files from Internet:

1. Download a single file:

wcurl example.com/filename.txt

2. Download two files in parallel:

wcurl example.com/filename1.txt example.com/filename2.txt

3. Use custom curl options:

wcurl --curl-options="--progress-bar --http2" example.com/filename.txt

4. Resume an interrupted download:

wcurl --curl-options="--continue-at -" example.com/filename.txt

5. Display help:

To print the Wcurl help section, run:

wcurl --help

Sample Output:

wcurl -- a simple wrapper around curl to easily download files. Usage: wcurl [--curl-options <CURL_OPTIONS>] [--dry-run] [--] <URL>... wcurl [--curl-options=<CURL_OPTIONS>] [--dry-run] [--] <URL>... wcurl -h|--help wcurl -V|--version Options: --curl-options <CURL_OPTIONS>: Specify extra options to be passed when invoking curl. May be specified more than once. --dry-run: Don't actually execute curl, just print what would be invoked. -V,--version: Print version information. -h,--help: Print this usage message. <URL>: The URL to be downloaded. May be specified more than once.

Wcurl FAQ (Frequently Asked Questions)

This wcurl FAQ covers the most common questions you might have about wcurl, its features, and usage.

Q: What is wcurl? A: wcurl is a user-friendly wrapper around curl, designed to simplify file downloads from the command line. Q: How does wcurl differ from curl? A: wcurl uses smart defaults to handle common scenarios, reducing the need for complex command-line options. It automatically encodes URLs, follows redirects, and handles retries, making it easier to use for basic file downloads. Q: Do I need to install curl to use wcurl? A: Yes, wcurl is a wrapper for curl, so curl needs to be installed on your system for wcurl to function. Q: Can I install and use wcurl on non-Debian systems? A: While wcurl was developed for Debian, it can be manually installed on any system that has curl. You can download the script and place it in your system's PATH. Check our installation section above for more details. Q: How do I update wcurl? A: If installed via package manager, use your system's standard update process. For manual installations, download the latest script and replace the existing one. Q: Does wcurl support parallel downloads? A: Yes, if your installed curl version is 7.66.0 or newer, wcurl can download multiple files in parallel. Q: Will wcurl overwrite existing files? A: With curl version 7.83.0 or newer, wcurl won't overwrite existing files by default. Q: Can I use curl options with wcurl? A: Yes, you can pass curl options to wcurl using the --curl-options flag. Q: How do I resume an interrupted download with wcurl? A: Use the command: wcurl --curl-options="--continue-at -" URL Q: Does wcurl preserve file timestamps? A: Yes, wcurl sets the downloaded file's timestamp to the server-provided value, if available. Q: Does wcurl work with HTTPS URLs? A: Yes, wcurl supports HTTPS URLs, inheriting this capability from curl. Q: Can I use wcurl in scripts? A: Absolutely! wcurl is designed to be script-friendly and can be easily incorporated into shell scripts or other automated processes. Q: How do I get help on using wcurl? A: You can use the command wcurl --help to see usage information and available options. Q: Is wcurl open-source? A: Yes, wcurl is open-source and its code is available on GitHub and Salsa (Debian's GitLab instance).

Conclusion

wcurl is a simple tool that makes downloading files easier by wrapping around curl. You don't need to remember any parameters; just provide the URLs, and wcurl will handle the rest. This tool is especially useful for basic file downloads.

Try wcurl today to simplify your file download process and maintain accurate file timestamps!

Related Read: