Codefresh – The Best CI/CD Platform With GitOps

Codefresh is a continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD) platform specifically designed to support the development and deployment of cloud-native applications.

Codefresh allows developers to automate the process of integration, testing, and deployment, making it easier to ensure consistent, high-quality releases. It comes with a built-in Docker registry and Helm repository, which allows you to manage all aspects of your Docker images and Helm charts in one place.

By combining a Docker-native CI/CD pipeline with a private Docker registry and Helm repository, Codefresh provides a comprehensive toolset for organizations that are migrating to microservices architectures using Docker and Kubernetes.

Built specifically with Docker and Kubernetes in mind, Codefresh provides a robust platform that is designed to simplify the process of building, testing, and deploying Docker containers within your software development life cycle.

For a seamless CI/CD experience, Codefresh offers native integrations with almost every major Git or Cloud provider. It allows for easy connections with Git providers, registry providers, storage providers, secret stores, and notification channels. This makes for a more streamlined and efficient CI/CD process by reducing the need for third-party plugins or workarounds.

Features

Codefresh has several key features:

Docker Native : Codefresh was built with Docker in mind from the beginning. It can build, test, and push Docker images to any Docker registry.

: Codefresh was built with Docker in mind from the beginning. It can build, test, and push Docker images to any Docker registry. Kubernetes Deployment : Codefresh has first-class support for Kubernetes, making it easier to deploy and manage applications on Kubernetes clusters.

: Codefresh has first-class support for Kubernetes, making it easier to deploy and manage applications on Kubernetes clusters. Git Integration : Codefresh integrates with several popular Git hosting providers like GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket. It can automatically trigger pipelines based on Git events such as commits and pull requests.

: Codefresh integrates with several popular Git hosting providers like GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket. It can automatically trigger pipelines based on Git events such as commits and pull requests. Pipelines : Codefresh uses pipelines to define the steps needed to build, test, and deploy your application. Pipelines are defined using YAML, a human-readable data serialization language.

: Codefresh uses pipelines to define the steps needed to build, test, and deploy your application. Pipelines are defined using YAML, a human-readable data serialization language. Helm Chart Support : Codefresh supports Helm, a package manager for Kubernetes. This simplifies the process of deploying and managing applications on Kubernetes.

: Codefresh supports Helm, a package manager for Kubernetes. This simplifies the process of deploying and managing applications on Kubernetes. Monitoring and Logging: Codefresh provides built-in monitoring and logging capabilities to help you troubleshoot issues with your applications and pipelines.

Codefresh CLI

The Codefresh CLI is a tool that allows users to interact with the Codefresh platform directly from their command line or terminal. This tool provides a robust and flexible way to access and control Codefresh's features and functionality, without the need to use the web interface.

Users can perform a variety of tasks with the CLI such as creating, managing, and running pipelines, managing resources, and much more. It's designed to support complex automation scenarios and can also be used within pipeline steps for more advanced use cases.

In summary, Codefresh CLI is a powerful tool for developers who want to have more control and flexibility when working with the Codefresh platform.

Install Codefresh CLI in Linux

There are several methods to install the Codefresh CLI:

NPM: If you have Node.js installed on your machine, you can install Codefresh CLI using NPM, Node's default package manager. Yarn: Alternatively, you can install Codefresh CLI using the Yarn package manager. Direct Download: If you do not have Node.js installed, you can download the CLI directly from Codefresh's website or repository. Docker: It's also possible to run the CLI using a pre-built Docker image.

1. Install Codefresh CLI using NPM

First, make sure Node.js and npm (Node Package Manager) are installed on your system. If not, you can download and install Node.js, which also includes npm, as described in our Nodejs Installation guide.

To install the Codefresh CLI globally using npm, run the following command:

$ npm install -g codefresh

If you want to install a specific version of Codefresh CLI, replace {VERSION} with the version number you want and run:

$ npm install -g codefresh@{VERSION}

To update the Codefresh CLI to the latest version, execute the following command:

$ npm install -g codefresh

If you wish to update to a specific version of Codefresh CLI, replace ${VERSION} with the version number you desire and run:

$ npm install -g codefresh@${VERSION}

After installation, you can check if the Codefresh CLI was installed correctly by running:

$ codefresh version

2. Install Codefresh CLI using Yarn

To install the Codefresh CLI using Yarn, follow the steps given below.

First, ensure that Yarn is installed on your system. If not, follow our Yarn installation instructions guide.

Once Yarn is installed, you can install Codefresh CLI globally using the following command:

$ yarn global add codefresh

If you want to install a specific version of Codefresh CLI, you can do so by specifying the version number. Replace {VERSION} with the version number you want to install:

$ yarn global add codefresh@{VERSION}

To update Codefresh CLI to the latest version, use the following command:

$ yarn global upgrade codefresh

If you need to upgrade to a specific version of Codefresh CLI, you can specify the version number. Replace {VERSION} with the desired version number:

$ yarn global upgrade codefresh@{VERSION}

To verify that Codefresh CLI is installed properly, run the following command:

$ codefresh version

3. Direct Install

Download the latest version of Codefresh CLI from the codefresh official releases page. You can do this using wget command like below:

$ wget https://github.com/codefresh-io/cli/releases/download/v0.84.2/codefresh-v0.84.2-linux-x64.tar.gz

After the download is complete, you'll need to extract the binary from the tar.gz file. Use the tar command for this:

$ tar -zxvf codefresh-v0.84.2-linux-x64.tar.gz

Once extracted, you'll have a binary file named codefresh. To make this command easily accessible, move it to a directory in your PATH. A common choice is /usr/local/bin/ :

$ sudo mv codefresh /usr/local/bin/

Verify that the command is available by running:

$ codefresh version client version: 0.84.2

With these steps, you should now have Codefresh CLI installed on your Linux system and be able to use it from any location in your terminal.

4. Install Codefresh CLI Using Docker

First, ensure Docker is installed on your system. If not, follow the instructions on our Docker installation guide to install Docker in Ubuntu.

Once Docker is installed, you can pull the latest version of the Codefresh CLI image from Docker Hub using the following command:

$ docker pull codefresh/cli

If you want to pull a specific version of the Codefresh CLI image, replace ${VERSION} with the version number you want and run:

$ docker pull codefresh/cli:${VERSION}

After pulling the image, you can run the Codefresh CLI in a Docker container using the following command:

$ docker run codefresh/cli codefresh version

If you pulled a specific version, use the following command to run it:

$ docker run codefresh/cli:${VERSION} codefresh version

Configure Codefresh Completion

Codefresh needs a shell to be associated with it. So once the Codefresh is installed, it has to be associated with a selective shell and in this case it is "bash".

$ codefresh completion bash

Sample output:

###-begin-codefresh-completions-### # # codefresh command completion script # # Installation: codefresh completion >> ~/.bashrc # or codefresh completion >> ~/.bash_profile on OSX. # _codefresh_completions() { local cur args type_list cur="${COMP_WORDS[COMP_CWORD]}" args=("${COMP_WORDS[@]}") # ask codefresh to generate completions. type_list=$(codefresh --get-yargs-completions "${args[@]}") if [[ ${type_list} == '__files_completion__' ]]; then _filedir "@(yaml|yml|json)" else COMPREPLY=( $(compgen -W "${type_list}" -- ${cur}) ) fi return 0 } complete -F _codefresh_completions codefresh ###-end-codefresh-completions-###

Generating the Codefresh API key

The API key required for authentication can be generated using the Codefresh web interface.

1. Start by creating a Codefresh account using your Gmail or Github ID. After creating your account, log in to Codefresh.

Codefresh Signup Window

2. Navigate to the "User Settings" page.

Navigate to User Settings Page

3. On the "User Settings" page, go to the "API Keys" section and click GENERATE button.

Generate Codefresh API Key

4. Enter a key name of your choice, for example, "ostechnix_codefresh". Select the required scopes ("read", "write") for each category, and then click on the "CREATE" button. A "Token was generated" message will appear. Click on "Copy token to clipboard" option to copy the generated key.

Create Codefresh API Key

Once the API key is generated, it can be used for authenticating with Codefresh via the command line.

Codefresh offers a comprehensive API which you can use it to integrate with any other application or solution you already have.

Setting up Authentication for Codefresh CLI

After successfully installing and configuring Codefresh, the next step involves setting up authentication for future applications you wish to integrate.

Checking existing authentication contexts:

Start by checking if there are any existing authentication contexts using the command:

$ codefresh auth get-contexts

If there are no pre-existing contexts, the output will be:

No authentication contexts. Please create an authentication context (see codefresh auth create-context --help)

Creating a new authentication context:

Since we don't have any existing authentication contexts, we'll need to create a new one. Authentication contexts allow you to work with multiple accounts.

Create a new context using the command:

$ codefresh auth create-context --api-key <xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx>

Create New Authentication Context

Replace "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" with your actual key that you've created earlier.

Once this command is executed, Codefresh CLI will be fully authenticated. The API key will generally be stored in the ~/.cfconfig file. This command only needs to be run once, and it allows for the management of multiple authentications with different Codefresh accounts.

You can verify the existing authentication contexts using the command:

$ codefresh auth get-contexts

Sample Output:

CURRENT NAME URL ACCOUNT STATUS * default https://g.codefresh.io ostechnix Valid

And that's it! Your Codefresh CLI should now be ready for action, fully authenticated and equipped to work with multiple accounts.

For usage details, refer the Codefresh help section by entering the following command:

$ codefresh --help

You can also read official documentation provided at the end.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here's a list of most commonly asked FAQ about Codefresh.

1. What is Codefresh? Codefresh is a modern Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) platform designed to streamline the process of building, testing, and deploying applications. Its architecture supports Docker, Kubernetes, and Helm, making it a preferred choice for cloud-native development. 2. What are some key features of Codefresh? Codefresh's key features include a modern, Docker-native pipeline builder, Kubernetes and Helm support, integrated private Docker registry, visual debugging tools for Kubernetes, on-demand test environments, and easy integration with popular developer tools and platforms. 3. What are the different editions of Codefresh? Codefresh is available in two editions: the Community edition, which is free, and the Enterprise edition. The free edition is a great way to get started with Codefresh and has certain usage limits, while the Enterprise edition offers more advanced features and capabilities, better suited for larger organizations with more complex needs. 4. What is Codefresh CLI? The Codefresh CLI (Command Line Interface) is a powerful tool that allows you to interact with Codefresh's platform directly from your command line. It provides a flexible and extensive interface, enabling a wide range of operations, such as automation creation, complex pipeline executions, and performing tasks that can also be done through the UI. 5. How do I install Codefresh CLI? Codefresh CLI can be installed in a few different ways, including via NPM, Yarn, tarball download from the GitHub release page, or using a Docker image. 6. How do I use the Codefresh CLI? The Codefresh CLI provides various commands to interact with the platform, including commands for tagging and untagging images, annotating resources, managing authentication contexts, creating and deleting resources, generating Kubernetes image pull secrets, retrieving build logs, running pipelines, and managing Helm releases. 7. How can I get help with Codefresh commands? You can use the --help flag with any Codefresh command to get detailed help. For example, ' codefresh auth --help ' provides help for the auth command. 8. How do I authenticate with Codefresh? You can authenticate with Codefresh by creating an authentication context using your API key. This API key can be generated via the Codefresh Web UI. Once generated, this key is used to authenticate the Codefresh CLI with your Codefresh account. 9. Can I manage multiple authentication contexts with Codefresh? Yes, Codefresh enables you to create and manage multiple authentication contexts, enabling you to work with multiple accounts. 10. Does Codefresh integrate with all major Git platforms and cloud providers? Yes, Codefresh is designed to work seamlessly with all major Git platforms and cloud providers. It offers a vendor-agnostic approach, unlike other CI/CD platforms that may be tightly coupled to a specific Git provider, vendor, or set of tools. This ensures that there is no lock-in with any particular vendor, providing you with more flexibility and control over your development and deployment processes.

Conclusion

Codefresh is a great choice for teams that are looking for a powerful and easy-to-use CI/CD platform. Codefresh can help teams build, test, and deploy cloud-native applications faster and more reliably.

