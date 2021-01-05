This brief guide explains how to create home directory for existing user in Linux and Unix-like operating systems using
mkhomedir_helper command.
As you know already, we can create a new user in Linux and Unix-like systems using
adduser command, right? Yes, that's right! When we add a new user, the home directory for the respective user is automatically created by default.
There is also another command to create users in Linux. It is
useradd. After I created a few users using
useradd command in Alpine Linux, I noticed that the $HOME directories for the users are not created. I didn't know it before. After reading the
useradd command's man pages, I came to realize that I should have included
-m (or
--create-home) option to create new users with $HOME directory like below:
$ sudo useradd -m user_name
Or,
$ sudo useradd --create-home user_name
But, I forgot to include this option and went on to create a few new users. If you are anything like me, don't delete the existing users and recreate them with
-m option. You could easily create home directory for an existing user in Linux using
mkhomedir_helper command, without deleting and recreating the user.
Create Home Directory For Existing User In Linux
The
mkhomedir_helper is a helper program for the
pam_mkhomedir module. The
pam_mkhomedir PAM module will create a user's home directory if it does not exist when the session begins. First, this module creates the home directories and then populates them with contents of the specified skel directory. The default value of
umask is
0022 and the default value of path-to-skel is
/etc/skel.
Allow me to show you an example to explain how to create the home directory for an existing user with the help of
mkhomedir_helper command.
First, let us create a new user named ostechnix using
useradd command:
$ useradd ostechnix
Set password to the user:
$ passwd ostechnix
Now switch to the new user:
$ su - ostechnix
You will encounter with the following error message:
su: warning: cannot change directory to /home/ostechnix: No such file or directory
As you see in the above output, the home directory for the user ostechnix does not exists, hence this error.
Let us verify it by looking into the
/home directory:
$ ls -l /home/
total 0
drwx------ 1 vagrant vagrant 72 Dec 15 13:19 vagrant
Well, it is true that there is no home directory for the user ostechnix.
So let us create the home directory for the existing user (i.e. ostechnix in our case) with
mkhomedir_helper command.
To do so, first log out from the user ostechnix if you already logged in:
$ exit
And run the following command to create home directory for the user called ostechnix:
$ sudo mkhomedir_helper ostechnix
Please note that you must run the above command as
root user or different
sudo user.
Now switch to the user ostechnix:
$ su - ostechnix
This time you will not get any warning message, because the home directory for the user called ostechnix has been created with
mkhomedir_helper command.
[[email protected] ~]$ pwd
/home/ostechnix
For more details, refer man pages:
$ man mkhomedir_helper
You know now how to create home directories after creating the users. This can be useful when you forgot to include
-m option while creating users with
useradd command.
Instead of using
useradd, you can use
adduser command which will create user's home directories automatically without any options.
Related read:
- Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In Alpine Linux
- Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In Arch Linux
- Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In CentOS
- Add, Delete And Grant Sudo Privileges To Users In Ubuntu
Featured image by FreeCliparts from Pixabay.