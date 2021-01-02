How To Rollback Fedora Silverblue To Previous Version

We already knew how to upgrade Fedora Silverblue to next available version. What if there is a problem with an update or upgrade? No worries! Fortunately, Silverblue keeps a record of previous previous, so we can easily downgrade or rollback Fedora Silverblue to previous version in no time. This can be helpful if the new version is unstable and/or not working properly.
Rollback Fedora Silverblue To Previous Version
We can downgrade Fedora Silverblue version to the previous working version either temporarily or permanently.
To temporarily rollback Silverblue to previous version, just reboot your machine and choose the previous version from the Grub boot menu. If boot menu is not visible, hit any key when Bios logo appears.
You can work in the old version as long as everything is fine. Once you reboot the system, you will be logged in to the latest version by default.
If you want to permanently rollback Fedora Silverblue to previous version, run the following command from the Terminal:
$ sudo rpm-ostree rollback
This command will downgrade all currently installed packages, remove the current Fedora version packages and install any additional packages if required.
Sample output:
Moving '68e86129b4dd92d16a9e4dcd1adb5244c92cf299301581783a5d9d93c9ece677.0' to be first deployment
Transaction complete; bootconfig swap: yes; deployment count change: 0
Upgraded:
bolt 0.9-3.fc33 -> 0.9.1-1.fc32
conmon 2:2.0.21-3.fc33 -> 2:2.0.22-2.fc32
hwdata 0.341-1.fc33 -> 0.342-1.fc32
Downgraded:
GConf2 3.2.6-29.fc33 -> 3.2.6-27.fc31
ModemManager 1.14.6-1.fc33 -> 1.12.8-1.fc32
ModemManager-glib 1.14.6-1.fc33 -> 1.12.8-1.fc32
NetworkManager 1:1.26.4-1.fc33 -> 1:1.22.16-1.fc32
NetworkManager-adsl 1:1.26.4-1.fc33 -> 1:1.22.16-1.fc32
.
.
.
zenity 3.32.0-4.fc33 -> 3.32.0-3.fc32
zip 3.0-27.fc33 -> 3.0-26.fc32
zlib 1.2.11-23.fc33 -> 1.2.11-21.fc32
zlib-devel 1.2.11-23.fc33 -> 1.2.11-21.fc32
Removed:
boost-system-1.73.0-9.fc33.x86_64
boost-thread-1.73.0-9.fc33.x86_64
cifs-utils-info-6.11-2.fc33.x86_64
cldr-emoji-annotation-dtd-1:38-1.fc33.noarch
.
.
.
zram-generator-0.2.0-4.fc33.x86_64
zram-generator-defaults-0.2.0-4.fc33.noarch
Added:
bridge-utils-1.6-5.fc32.x86_64
compat-f32-dejavu-sans-fonts-2.37-8.fc32.noarch
compat-f32-dejavu-sans-mono-fonts-2.37-8.fc32.noarch
compat-f32-dejavu-serif-fonts-2.37-8.fc32.noarch
f32-backgrounds-base-32.2.2-1.fc32.noarch
f32-backgrounds-gnome-32.2.2-1.fc32.noarch
.
.
.
wireless-tools-1:29-25.fc32.x86_64
zram-0.4-1.fc32.noarch
Run "systemctl reboot" to start a reboot
Once the downgrade is complete, reboot your Fedora system:
$ systemctl reboot
After you are back to the old OS version, you will notified there is an upgrade available. It is normal, because we downgraded to older version. If you update, you will undo the rollback. So just skip it to stay in the older version.
Hope this helps.