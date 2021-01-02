Home Linux DistributionsFedora How To Rollback Fedora Silverblue To Previous Version
Downgrade or rollback Fedora Silverblue to previous version
FedoraLinuxLinux AdministrationLinux BasicsLinux CommandsPackage managementUnix/Linux Beginners

How To Rollback Fedora Silverblue To Previous Version

By sk
Written by sk 3 Views
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail

We already knew how to upgrade Fedora Silverblue to next available version. What if there is a problem with an update or upgrade? No worries! Fortunately, Silverblue keeps a record of previous previous, so we can easily downgrade or rollback Fedora Silverblue to previous version in no time. This can be helpful if the new version is unstable and/or not working properly.

Rollback Fedora Silverblue To Previous Version

We can downgrade Fedora Silverblue version to the previous working version either temporarily or permanently.

To temporarily rollback Silverblue to previous version, just reboot your machine and choose the previous version from the Grub boot menu. If boot menu is not visible, hit any key when Bios logo appears.

Fedora Silverblue Grub Boot Menu
Fedora Silverblue Grub Boot Menu

You can work in the old version as long as everything is fine. Once you reboot the system, you will be logged in to the latest version by default.

If you want to permanently rollback Fedora Silverblue to previous version, run the following command from the Terminal:

$ sudo rpm-ostree rollback

This command will downgrade all currently installed packages, remove the current Fedora version packages and install any additional packages if required.

Sample output:

Moving '68e86129b4dd92d16a9e4dcd1adb5244c92cf299301581783a5d9d93c9ece677.0' to be first deployment
Transaction complete; bootconfig swap: yes; deployment count change: 0
Upgraded:
  bolt 0.9-3.fc33 -> 0.9.1-1.fc32
  conmon 2:2.0.21-3.fc33 -> 2:2.0.22-2.fc32
  hwdata 0.341-1.fc33 -> 0.342-1.fc32
Downgraded:
  GConf2 3.2.6-29.fc33 -> 3.2.6-27.fc31
  ModemManager 1.14.6-1.fc33 -> 1.12.8-1.fc32
  ModemManager-glib 1.14.6-1.fc33 -> 1.12.8-1.fc32
  NetworkManager 1:1.26.4-1.fc33 -> 1:1.22.16-1.fc32
  NetworkManager-adsl 1:1.26.4-1.fc33 -> 1:1.22.16-1.fc32
  .
  .
  .
  zenity 3.32.0-4.fc33 -> 3.32.0-3.fc32
  zip 3.0-27.fc33 -> 3.0-26.fc32
  zlib 1.2.11-23.fc33 -> 1.2.11-21.fc32
  zlib-devel 1.2.11-23.fc33 -> 1.2.11-21.fc32
Removed:
  boost-system-1.73.0-9.fc33.x86_64
  boost-thread-1.73.0-9.fc33.x86_64
  cifs-utils-info-6.11-2.fc33.x86_64
  cldr-emoji-annotation-dtd-1:38-1.fc33.noarch
  .
  .
  .
  zram-generator-0.2.0-4.fc33.x86_64
  zram-generator-defaults-0.2.0-4.fc33.noarch
Added:
  bridge-utils-1.6-5.fc32.x86_64
  compat-f32-dejavu-sans-fonts-2.37-8.fc32.noarch
  compat-f32-dejavu-sans-mono-fonts-2.37-8.fc32.noarch
  compat-f32-dejavu-serif-fonts-2.37-8.fc32.noarch
  f32-backgrounds-base-32.2.2-1.fc32.noarch
  f32-backgrounds-gnome-32.2.2-1.fc32.noarch
  .
  .
  .
  wireless-tools-1:29-25.fc32.x86_64
  zram-0.4-1.fc32.noarch
Run "systemctl reboot" to start a reboot
Downgrade Or Rollback Fedora Silverblue
Downgrade Or Rollback Fedora Silverblue

Once the downgrade is complete, reboot your Fedora system:

$ systemctl reboot

After you are back to the old OS version, you will notified there is an upgrade available. It is normal, because we downgraded to older version. If you update, you will undo the rollback. So just skip it to stay in the older version.

Hope this helps.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterLinkedinRedditWhatsappTelegramEmail

I am Senthil Kumar, more commonly known as SK to my friends, from India. I love to read, write and explore topics on Linux, Unix and all other technology related stuff.

You May Also Like

How To List Startup Services At Boot In...

Search, Study And Practice Linux Commands On The...

Display Network Bandwidth Utilization Using Bandwhich Tool

Install Rust Programming Language In Linux

How To Fix Rust Error “linker ‘cc’ not...

How To Simulate Linux Commands Without Changing Anything...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

OSTechNix © 2020. All Rights Reserved. Designed and Developed by Anblik. This site is licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More