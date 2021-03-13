As you may already know, Anaconda distribution ships with a command line package and virtual environment manager called Conda. Even though it is mainly developed for Python, it is actually language-agnostic and not tied to any specific programming language. Using Conda, we can install many programming languages in multiple different environments. We already have shown you how to create NodeJS environment using Conda. Today, we will see how to create Rust virtual environments using Conda in Linux.

What is Rust?

Rust or rust-lang is a cross-platform, fast, modern, and open source systems programming language. It is bundled with many features such as zero-cost abstractions, move semantics, guaranteed memory safety, threads without data races, trait-based generics, pattern matching, type inference, minimal runtime, and efficient C bindings etc. Popular software tech companies and organizations like Canonical, Dropbox, and Mozilla etc., are actively involved in Rust development.

Create Rust Virtual Environments Using Conda In Linux

The Rust toolchain installer named rustup is the officially recommended script to install Rust in Linux. However, it is not the only way. We can use Conda package manger to install and manage Rust programming language as well.

To create a new Rust environment using conda and install necessary software for that environment, run:

$ conda create -c conda-forge -n rustenv rust

The above command will create a new virtual environment named "rustenv" and install all necessary packages for that environment from conda-forge channel.

Sample output:

Collecting package metadata (current_repodata.json): done Solving environment: done ## Package Plan ## environment location: /home/sk/anaconda3/envs/rustenv added / updated specs: - rust The following packages will be downloaded: package | build ---------------------------|----------------- _libgcc_mutex-0.1 | conda_forge 3 KB conda-forge _openmp_mutex-4.5 | 1_gnu 22 KB conda-forge binutils_impl_linux-64-2.35.1| h193b22a_2 9.3 MB conda-forge gcc_impl_linux-64-9.3.0 | h70c0ae5_18 43.1 MB conda-forge kernel-headers_linux-64-2.6.32| h77966d4_13 707 KB conda-forge libgcc-devel_linux-64-9.3.0| h7864c58_18 4.0 MB conda-forge rust-1.50.0 | h3bf0571_0 169.4 MB conda-forge rust-std-x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu-1.50.0| hc1431ca_0 37.8 MB conda-forge sysroot_linux-64-2.12 | h77966d4_13 30.2 MB conda-forge ------------------------------------------------------------ Total: 294.6 MB The following NEW packages will be INSTALLED: _libgcc_mutex conda-forge/linux-64::_libgcc_mutex-0.1-conda_forge _openmp_mutex conda-forge/linux-64::_openmp_mutex-4.5-1_gnu binutils_impl_lin~ conda-forge/linux-64::binutils_impl_linux-64-2.35.1-h193b22a_2 gcc_impl_linux-64 conda-forge/linux-64::gcc_impl_linux-64-9.3.0-h70c0ae5_18 kernel-headers_li~ conda-forge/noarch::kernel-headers_linux-64-2.6.32-h77966d4_13 ld_impl_linux-64 conda-forge/linux-64::ld_impl_linux-64-2.35.1-hea4e1c9_2 libgcc-devel_linu~ conda-forge/linux-64::libgcc-devel_linux-64-9.3.0-h7864c58_18 libgcc-ng conda-forge/linux-64::libgcc-ng-9.3.0-h2828fa1_18 libgomp conda-forge/linux-64::libgomp-9.3.0-h2828fa1_18 libstdcxx-ng conda-forge/linux-64::libstdcxx-ng-9.3.0-h6de172a_18 rust conda-forge/linux-64::rust-1.50.0-h3bf0571_0 rust-std-x86_64-u~ conda-forge/noarch::rust-std-x86_64-unknown-linux-gnu-1.50.0-hc1431ca_0 sysroot_linux-64 conda-forge/noarch::sysroot_linux-64-2.12-h77966d4_13 Proceed ([y]/n)? y Downloading and Extracting Packages libgcc-devel_linux-6 | 4.0 MB | ############################## | 100% rust-1.50.0 | 169.4 MB | ############################## | 100% rust-std-x86_64-unkn | 37.8 MB | ############################################################################################# | 100% gcc_impl_linux-64-9. | 43.1 MB | ############################################################################################# | 100% _openmp_mutex-4.5 | 22 KB | ############################################################################################# | 100% binutils_impl_linux- | 9.3 MB | ############################################################################################# | 100% _libgcc_mutex-0.1 | 3 KB | ############################################################################################# | 100% kernel-headers_linux | 707 KB | ############################################################################################# | 100% sysroot_linux-64-2.1 | 30.2 MB | ############################################################################################# | 100% Preparing transaction: done Verifying transaction: done Executing transaction: done # # To activate this environment, use # # $ conda activate rustenv # # To deactivate an active environment, use # # $ conda deactivate

Please note that you can also install Rust packages from the official defaults channel. However, Conda-forge channel provides most up-to-date packages than the defaults channel.

After creating the Rust environments, make sure it exists by listing the available environments:

$ conda info --envs

Sample output:

# conda environments: # base * /home/sk/anaconda3 rustenv /home/sk/anaconda3/envs/rustenv

Yes, a new Rust environment named rustenv is created! Let us activate this environment using command:

$ conda activate rustenv

Verify the installed Rust version:

$ rustc --version rustc 1.50.0 (cb75ad5db 2021-02-10)

Check the Cargo package manager version:

$ cargo --version cargo 1.50.0 (f04e7fab7 2021-02-04)

Everything seems OK. Start using this environment to run, debug and test your Rust programs.

Deactivate Rust virtual environment

Once you are done, deactivate the Rust virtual environment using command:

$ conda deactivate

Delete Rust virtual environment

Make sure you've deactivated the environment:

$ conda deactivate

Then, delete the rust environment with command:

$ conda env remove -n rustenv