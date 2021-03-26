Since Conda is a language-agnostic package and virtual environment manager, we can easily create virtual environments for different programming languages. We already knew how to create Nodejs virtual environments and Rust virtual environments. Today, we will see how to create Golang virtual environments using Conda in Linux.

Create Golang virtual environments using Conda in Linux

Go, also referred as Golang, is an opensource programming language to build simple, reliable, and efficient software. It was developed at Google and syntactically similar to C language. Go is actively being used in many Google servers as well other popular tech companies like Dropbox, CoreOS, CloudFlare etc.

Go is available in the defaul t channel maintained by the developers of Anaconda distribution. Even though, the packages in the default channel are stable and well tested, they might be bit outdated. If you want latest Go version, install it from Conda-forge repository.

To install Go from Conda-forge using Conda package manager, run:

$ conda create -c conda-forge -n goenv go

The above command will create a new Conda environment named goenv and install Go language and other required dependencies inside the environment.

Collecting package metadata (current_repodata.json): done Solving environment: done ## Package Plan ## environment location: /home/sk/anaconda3/envs/goenv added / updated specs: - go The following packages will be downloaded: package | build ---------------------------|----------------- _go_select-2.3.0 | cgo 5 KB conda-forge _libgcc_mutex-0.1 | conda_forge 3 KB conda-forge _openmp_mutex-4.5 | 1_gnu 22 KB conda-forge go-1.15.10 | h17d2266_0 117.8 MB conda-forge libgfortran-ng-9.3.0 | hff62375_18 22 KB conda-forge libgfortran5-9.3.0 | hff62375_18 2.0 MB conda-forge ------------------------------------------------------------ Total: 119.8 MB The following NEW packages will be INSTALLED: _go_select conda-forge/linux-64::_go_select-2.3.0-cgo _libgcc_mutex conda-forge/linux-64::_libgcc_mutex-0.1-conda_forge _openmp_mutex conda-forge/linux-64::_openmp_mutex-4.5-1_gnu go conda-forge/linux-64::go-1.15.10-h17d2266_0 libgcc-ng conda-forge/linux-64::libgcc-ng-9.3.0-h2828fa1_18 libgfortran-ng conda-forge/linux-64::libgfortran-ng-9.3.0-hff62375_18 libgfortran5 conda-forge/linux-64::libgfortran5-9.3.0-hff62375_18 libgomp conda-forge/linux-64::libgomp-9.3.0-h2828fa1_18 libstdcxx-ng conda-forge/linux-64::libstdcxx-ng-9.3.0-h6de172a_18 Proceed ([y]/n)? y Downloading and Extracting Packages _libgcc_mutex-0.1 | 3 KB | ############################################################################################# | 100% _go_select-2.3.0 | 5 KB | ############################################################################################# | 100% go-1.15.10 | 117.8 MB | ############################################################################################# | 100% _openmp_mutex-4.5 | 22 KB | ############################################################################################# | 100% libgfortran-ng-9.3.0 | 22 KB | ############################################################################################# | 100% libgfortran5-9.3.0 | 2.0 MB | ############################################################################################# | 100% Preparing transaction: done Verifying transaction: done Executing transaction: done # # To activate this environment, use # # $ conda activate goenv # # To deactivate an active environment, use # # $ conda deactivate

That's it. We just create a Go virtual environment. You can verify if the Go environment is created by listing the available Conda environments using command:

$ conda info --envs

As you can see in the below output, I have three environments namely base, goenv (Golang environment), and rustenv (Rust environment).

# conda environments: # base * /home/sk/anaconda3 goenv /home/sk/anaconda3/envs/goenv rustenv /home/sk/anaconda3/envs/rustenv

Let us go ahead and activate the newly create Golang environment:

$ conda activate goenv

You will now see the name of the go environment in your Bash prompt:

It means we are inside the Golang virtual environment!

Check the installed Go version:

$ go version go version go1.15.10 linux/amd64

The currently installed Go version is 1.15.10. Start building and testing your Golang applications.

Deactivate Golang virtual environment

After testing and building the o applications, simply deactivate the Go virtual environment using command:

$ conda deactivate

Delete Golang virtual environment

First, make sure you've deactivated the Go environment with command:

$ conda deactivate

Then, delete the Go environment with command:

$ conda env remove -n goenv