We can download any package using
curl or
wget commands, right? However, these commands won't download the required dependencies. You may need to spend some time to manually search and download the dependencies required by the package to install. Well, not anymore! In this brief tutorial, let us see how to download a RPM package with all dependencies in CentOS. I tested this guide on CentOS 7, although the same steps might work on other RPM based systems such as RHEL, Fedora, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux.
Download a RPM package with all dependencies in CentOS
We can do this in two methods. We are going to use Downloadonly plugin in the first method.
1. Download RPM packages with all dependencies using "Downloadonly" plugin
We can easily download any RPM package with all dependencies using "Downloadonly" plugin for yum command.
To install Downloadonly plugin, run the following command as
root user.
# yum install yum-plugin-downloadonly
Now, run the following command to download a RPM package.
# yum install --downloadonly <package-name>
By default, this command will download and save the packages in
/var/cache/yum/ location. However, you can download and save the packages in any location of your choice using "
--downloaddir" option.
# yum install --downloadonly --downloaddir=<directory> <package-name>
Example:
# yum install --downloadonly --downloaddir=/root/mypackages/ httpd
Sample output:
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile * base: centos.excellmedia.net * epel: epel.mirror.angkasa.id * extras: centos.excellmedia.net * updates: centos.excellmedia.net Resolving Dependencies --> Running transaction check ---> Package httpd.x86_64 0:2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4 will be installed --> Processing Dependency: httpd-tools = 2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4 for package: httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64 --> Processing Dependency: /etc/mime.types for package: httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64 --> Processing Dependency: libaprutil-1.so.0()(64bit) for package: httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64 --> Processing Dependency: libapr-1.so.0()(64bit) for package: httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64 --> Running transaction check ---> Package apr.x86_64 0:1.4.8-3.el7 will be installed ---> Package apr-util.x86_64 0:1.5.2-6.el7 will be installed ---> Package httpd-tools.x86_64 0:2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4 will be installed ---> Package mailcap.noarch 0:2.1.41-2.el7 will be installed --> Finished Dependency Resolution Dependencies Resolved ======================================================================================================================================= Package Arch Version Repository Size ======================================================================================================================================= Installing: httpd x86_64 2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4 updates 2.7 M Installing for dependencies: apr x86_64 1.4.8-3.el7 base 103 k apr-util x86_64 1.5.2-6.el7 base 92 k httpd-tools x86_64 2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4 updates 83 k mailcap noarch 2.1.41-2.el7 base 31 k Transaction Summary ======================================================================================================================================= Install 1 Package (+4 Dependent packages) Total download size: 3.0 M Installed size: 10 M Background downloading packages, then exiting: (1/5): apr-1.4.8-3.el7.x86_64.rpm | 103 kB 00:00:01 (2/5): apr-util-1.5.2-6.el7.x86_64.rpm | 92 kB 00:00:01 (3/5): mailcap-2.1.41-2.el7.noarch.rpm | 31 kB 00:00:01 (4/5): httpd-tools-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm | 83 kB 00:00:01 (5/5): httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm | 2.7 MB 00:00:09 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 331 kB/s | 3.0 MB 00:00:09 exiting because "Download Only" specified
Now go the location that you specified in the above command. You will see there the downloaded package with all dependencies. In my case, I have downloaded the packages in
/root/mypackages/ directory.
Let us verify the contents.
# ls /root/mypackages/
Sample output:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7.x86_64.rpm apr-util-1.5.2-6.el7.x86_64.rpm httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm httpd-tools-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm mailcap-2.1.41-2.el7.noarch.rpm
As you see in the above output, the package
httpd has been downloaded with all dependencies.
Please note that this plugin is applicable for "yum install/yum update" and not for "yum groupinstall". By default this plugin will download the latest available packages in the repository. You can however download a particular version by specifying the version.
Example:
# yum install --downloadonly --downloaddir=/root/mypackages/ httpd-2.2.6-40.el7
Also, you can download multiple packages at once as shown below.
# yum install --downloadonly --downloaddir=/root/mypackages/ httpd vsftpd
2. Download RPM packages with all dependencies using "Yumdownloader" utility
Yumdownloader is a simple, yet useful command-line utility that downloads any RPM package along with all required dependencies in one go.
Install Yumdownloader using the following command as
root user.
# yum install yum-utils
Once installed, run the following command to download a package, for example
httpd.
# yumdownloader httpd
To download packages with all dependencies, use
--resolve option:
# yumdownloader --resolve httpd
By default, Yumdownloader will download the packages in the current working directory.
To download packages along with all dependencies to a specific location, use
--destdir option:
# yumdownloader --resolve --destdir=/root/mypackages/ httpd
Or
# yumdownloader --resolve --destdir /root/mypackages/ httpd
Sample output:
Loaded plugins: fastestmirror Loading mirror speeds from cached hostfile * base: centos.excellmedia.net * epel: epel.mirror.angkasa.id * extras: centos.excellmedia.net * updates: centos.excellmedia.net --> Running transaction check ---> Package httpd.x86_64 0:2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4 will be installed --> Processing Dependency: httpd-tools = 2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4 for package: httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64 --> Processing Dependency: /etc/mime.types for package: httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64 --> Processing Dependency: libaprutil-1.so.0()(64bit) for package: httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64 --> Processing Dependency: libapr-1.so.0()(64bit) for package: httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64 --> Running transaction check ---> Package apr.x86_64 0:1.4.8-3.el7 will be installed ---> Package apr-util.x86_64 0:1.5.2-6.el7 will be installed ---> Package httpd-tools.x86_64 0:2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4 will be installed ---> Package mailcap.noarch 0:2.1.41-2.el7 will be installed --> Finished Dependency Resolution (1/5): apr-util-1.5.2-6.el7.x86_64.rpm | 92 kB 00:00:01 (2/5): mailcap-2.1.41-2.el7.noarch.rpm | 31 kB 00:00:02 (3/5): apr-1.4.8-3.el7.x86_64.rpm | 103 kB 00:00:02 (4/5): httpd-tools-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm | 83 kB 00:00:03 (5/5): httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm | 2.7 MB 00:00:19
Let us verify whether packages have been downloaded in the specified location.
# ls /root/mypackages/
Sample output:
apr-1.4.8-3.el7.x86_64.rpm apr-util-1.5.2-6.el7.x86_64.rpm httpd-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm httpd-tools-2.4.6-40.el7.centos.4.x86_64.rpm mailcap-2.1.41-2.el7.noarch.rpm
Unlike Downloadonly plugin, Yumdownload can download the packages related to a particular group.
# yumdownloader "@Development Tools" --resolve --destdir /root/mypackages/
Personally, I prefer Yumdownloader over Downloadonly plugin for yum. But, both are easy and does the same job. You can pick one that suits you.
Very helpful!
One thing I just noted is that my yumdownloader version does download more packages than necessary for the target arch, even if you explicitly specify it, see also https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1045871.
Looks like this is fixed with yum-utils-1.1.31-23.fc20 according to the bug report.
To work around it seems you can do
yumdownloader -x *i686 –archlist=x86_64
Whereas method 1 –downloadonly restricts appropriately to the target arch, just like a regular yum install .
Thanks for sharing,
Holger
Thanks for the heads up. Much appreciated.
Thanks for sharing the knowledge. Very helpful
How download all source and binary package?
Great tutorial! An improvement would be to explain how to install these packages on another machine that is not connected to the internet. I’m having some trouble with installing a network driver on a new machine, because dnf still wants to find updates via internet before it installs the rpms I downloaded.