Home Command line utilities How To Find Out Public IP Address From Command Line On Linux
Command line utilitiesFAQFreeBSDLinuxLinux AdministrationLinux BasicsLinux CommandsTips and TricksUnixUnix/Linux BeginnersUtilities

How To Find Out Public IP Address From Command Line On Linux

By sk
Written by sk Published: Last Updated on 4.4k views

There are numerous methods/apps available to do this in graphical user mode. Open your web browser and go to WhatIsMyIP.com website. There you can see your public IP. It is one of the most popular method to find out your public IP address, regardless of any Operating system. All you need is an Internet connection and a web browser. But, how to find out public IP address from command line on Linux? That's what we are going to see in this guide.

Find Out Public IP Address From Command Line On Linux

There many commands to find the public IP address. Here I have listed some of them. Try all methods and pick one that suits you. Good luck!

We can find the public IP address using 'dig' and 'host' commands. If dig and host commands are not available in your system, install dnsutils package.

On Arch Linux and derivatives:

$ sudo pacman -S dnsutils

On RHEL, CentOS, Fedora:

$ sudo yum install dnsutils

Or,

$ sudo dnf install dnsutils

On Debian, Ubuntu and its derivatives:

$ sudo apt-get install dnsutils

Now, let us find the public IP.

Method 1:

Let us find out public IP with Google resolvers using dig command:

$ dig TXT +short o-o.myaddr.l.google.com @ns1.google.com | sed 's/"//g'
Find Public IP Address using dig Command

Find Public IP Address using dig Command

Alternatively, use this command to find out the public IP:

$ dig TXT +short o-o.myaddr.l.google.com @ns1.google.com
Find Public IP using dig Command

Find Public IP using dig Command

Can I get the same info with opendns resolvers? Yes, you can!

$ dig +short myip.opendns.com @resolver1.opendns.com
Find out public IP with openDNS resolvers using dig command

Find out public IP with openDNS resolvers using dig command

Method 2: 

We can get the same info using host command.

$ host myip.opendns.com resolver1.opendns.com

Sample output:

Using domain server:
Name: resolver1.opendns.com
Address: 208.67.222.222#53
Aliases:

myip.opendns.com has address 122.178.32.233
Host myip.opendns.com not found: 3(NXDOMAIN)
Host myip.opendns.com not found: 3(NXDOMAIN)
Find Public IP using host command

Find Public IP using host command

Method 3:

You can use curl command to find the public IP of your system from a third-party websites. I do not recommend finding IP address using third-party sites due to security reasons. Be cautious!

Let me show you some examples.

$ curl ipinfo.io

Sample output:

{
 "ip": "122.178.32.233",
 "hostname": "abts-tn-dynamic-233.32.178.122.airtelbroadband.in",
 "city": "Coimbatore",
 "region": "Tamil Nadu",
 "country": "IN",
 "loc": "10.9925,76.9614",
 "org": "AS24560 Bharti Airtel Ltd., Telemedia Services",
 "postal": "641001"
Find Public IP using curl command

Find Public IP using curl command

Here is another one:

$ curl ifconfig.me

One more command...

$ curl ip.sb

curl is installed by default. If it is not installed by any chance, run the following command to install it.

On Arch Linux and derivatives:

$ sudo pacman -S curl

On RHEL, CentOS, Fedora:

$ sudo yum install curl

Or,

$ sudo dnf install curl

On Debian, Ubuntu and its derivatives:

$ sudo apt-get install curl

Here it is another method to find the public IP.

$ curl https://wtfismyip.com/text

Sample output:

122.178.32.233
Find Public IP Address using curl command

Find Public IP Address using curl command

The other useful methods to find out the public IP address are given below.

$ curl api.ipify.org
$ curl https://ipinfo.io/ip
$ curl ipecho.net/plain
$ curl ifconfig.co
$ curl ident.me
$ curl icanhazip.com
$ curl ip.appspot.com

And, that's all for now. Which method are you using to find the public IP? Let me know in the comment section below. I will check and update this guide.

Senthilkumar Palani (aka SK) is the Founder and Editor in chief of OSTechNix. He is a Linux/Unix enthusiast and FOSS supporter. He lives in Tamilnadu, India.

You May Also Like

No More Secrets – Recreate Famous Data Decryption...

Linux Kernel Utilities – Scripts To Compile And...

How To Downgrade A Package In Arch Linux

MapSCII – The World Map In Your Terminal

How To Analyze And Compare Container Images Using...

How To Speed Up Compilation Process When Installing...

2 comments

zen December 11, 2016 - 10:40 pm

‘curl icanhazip.com’ is the easiest one for me – response is just the ip – no mess, no fuss.

Reply
David Okwii February 9, 2017 - 2:25 pm

Really great tips here. Only knew about typing “what’s my ip” on google search or using iplocation.net or using opendns resolvers.

Reply

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

* By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. By using this site, we will assume that you're OK with it. Accept Read More