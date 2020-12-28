This brief guide walks you through the steps to upgrade to Fedora Silverblue 33 from Fedora Silverblue 32. Upgrading Fedora Silverblue is very easy and fast! It is way faster than other traditional Linux desktop operating systems. If something goes wrong after upgrading to latest version, we can easily rollback to previous working version. Now let us begin to upgrade Silverblue 33 from Silverblue 32.

Before upgrading the current Fedora Silveblue version, make sure you take a backup of all important data that you can't afford to lose.

Check the currently installed Fedora Silverblue version:

$ cat /etc/fedora-release Fedora release 32 (Thirty Two)

Check Fedora Silverblue version

As you can see in the above output, I am currently using Fedora Silverblue 32 version.

You will be notified when new updates are available in the notification bar. Alternatively, you can check for updates from command line like below.

Let us check for available updates without downloading them using command:

$ rpm-ostree upgrade --check

Sample output:

1 metadata, 0 content objects fetched; 592 B transferred in 4 seconds; 0 bytes content written Enabled rpm-md repositories: fedora-cisco-openh264 fedora updates Updating metadata for 'fedora-cisco-openh264'... done rpm-md repo 'fedora-cisco-openh264'; generated: 2020-08-25T19:05:18Z Updating metadata for 'fedora'... done rpm-md repo 'fedora'; generated: 2020-04-22T22:22:36Z Updating metadata for 'updates'... done rpm-md repo 'updates'; generated: 2020-12-26T01:07:01Z Importing rpm-md... done AvailableUpdate: Version: 32.20201226.0 (2020-12-26T00:49:11Z) Commit: ee54ef5c6ac567ea0f088ca9314794358def0ae0a544061a5a59342cb260ae04 GPGSignature: Valid signature by 97A1AE57C3A2372CCA3A4ABA6C13026D12C944D0 SecAdvisories: 4 unknown severity, 3 low, 12 moderate, 2 important Diff: 299 upgraded, 2 removed, 5 added

Check available updates without downloading them in Fedora Silverblue

To update all packages in Fedora Silverblue, simply run:

$ rpm-ostree upgrade

Sample output:

⠂ Receiving objects: 99% (2562/2570) 900.3 kB/s 173.8 MB Receiving objects: 99% (2562/2570) 900.3 kB/s 173.8 MB... done Checking out tree ee54ef5... done Enabled rpm-md repositories: fedora-cisco-openh264 fedora updates Updating metadata for 'fedora-cisco-openh264'... done rpm-md repo 'fedora-cisco-openh264'; generated: 2020-08-25T19:05:18Z Updating metadata for 'fedora'... done rpm-md repo 'fedora'; generated: 2020-04-22T22:22:36Z Updating metadata for 'updates'... done rpm-md repo 'updates'; generated: 2020-12-26T01:07:01Z Importing rpm-md... done Resolving dependencies... done Will download: 1 package (314.9 kB) Downloading from 'updates'... done Importing packages... done Relabeling... done Checking out packages... done Running pre scripts... done Running post scripts... done Running posttrans scripts... done Writing rpmdb... done Writing OSTree commit... done Staging deployment... done Freed: 831.1 MB (pkgcache branches: 1) Upgraded: at-spi2-core 2.36.0-1.fc32 -> 2.36.1-1.fc32 avahi 0.7-23.fc32 -> 0.7-24.fc32 avahi-glib 0.7-23.fc32 -> 0.7-24.fc32 avahi-libs 0.7-23.fc32 -> 0.7-24.fc32 . . . xorg-x11-server-common 1.20.8-1.fc32 -> 1.20.10-1.fc32 yelp 2:3.36.0-1.fc32 -> 2:3.36.2-1.fc32 yelp-libs 2:3.36.0-1.fc32 -> 2:3.36.2-1.fc32 Removed: dbxtool-8-12.fc32.x86_64 libidn-1.35-7.fc32.x86_64 Added: criu-libs-3.15-1.fc32.x86_64 fwupd-plugin-flashrom-1.5.3-1.fc32.x86_64 fwupd-plugin-modem-manager-1.5.3-1.fc32.x86_64 inih-49-1.fc32.x86_64 libva-2.7.1-1.fc32.x86_64 Run "systemctl reboot" to start a reboot

Update all packages in Fedora Silverblue

Reboot your system to apply the updates:

$ systemctl reboot

Upgrade To Fedora Silverblue 33 From Fedora Silverblue 32

You can upgrade to latest Fedora Silverblue either via GNOME Software or from command line using ostree command.

If you prefer graphical way, open GNOME Software application from Dash and go to Updates tab. You will see there is a new Fedora version available to upgrade. Click Download button and follow the on-screen instructions.

Fedora 33 upgrade notification window

If you prefer command line way, open your Terminal and check for the all available branches using command:

$ ostree remote refs fedora

Sample output:

[...] fedora:fedora/33/ppc64le/silverblue fedora:fedora/33/ppc64le/testing/silverblue fedora:fedora/33/ppc64le/updates/silverblue fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/silverblue fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/testing/silverblue fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/updates/silverblue fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/silverblue fedora:fedora/rawhide/aarch64/atomic-host fedora:fedora/rawhide/aarch64/silverblue fedora:fedora/rawhide/ppc64le/atomic-host fedora:fedora/rawhide/ppc64le/silverblue fedora:fedora/rawhide/x86_64/atomic-host fedora:fedora/rawhide/x86_64/silverblue fedora:fedora/rawhide/x86_64/workstation fedora:fedora/x86_64/coreos/next fedora:fedora/x86_64/coreos/stable fedora:fedora/x86_64/coreos/testing

Yes, Fedora Silverblue 33 branch is available.

Now, run the following command to upgrade to Fedora Silverblue 33 from Fedora Silverblue 32:

$ rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/silverblue

Sample output:

⠦ Receiving objects: 99% (40995/40996) 389.5 kB/s 1.1 GB Receiving objects: 99% (40995/40996) 389.5 kB/s 1.1 GB... done Checking out tree fb397c6... done Enabled rpm-md repositories: fedora-cisco-openh264 fedora updates Updating metadata for 'fedora-cisco-openh264'... done rpm-md repo 'fedora-cisco-openh264'; generated: 2020-08-25T19:10:34Z Updating metadata for 'fedora'... done rpm-md repo 'fedora'; generated: 2020-10-19T23:27:19Z Updating metadata for 'updates'... done rpm-md repo 'updates'; generated: 2020-12-26T00:57:48Z Importing rpm-md... done Resolving dependencies... done Will download: 2 packages (324.2 kB) Downloading from 'fedora'... done Downloading from 'updates'... done Importing packages... done Checking out packages... done Running pre scripts... done Running post scripts... done Running posttrans scripts... done Writing rpmdb... done Writing OSTree commit... done Staging deployment... done Freed: 43.6 MB (pkgcache branches: 0) Upgraded: GConf2 3.2.6-27.fc31 -> 3.2.6-29.fc33 ModemManager 1.12.8-1.fc32 -> 1.14.6-1.fc33 ModemManager-glib 1.12.8-1.fc32 -> 1.14.6-1.fc33 . . . uresourced-0.3.0-1.fc33.x86_64 zram-generator-0.2.0-4.fc33.x86_64 zram-generator-defaults-0.2.0-4.fc33.noarch Run "systemctl reboot" to start a reboot

Upgrade to Fedora Silverblue 33 from Fedora Silverblue 32

This is very similar to system update. The above command will download the new OS and install it in the background.

Once the upgrade is completed, reboot the system to log into the newly upgraded Fedora Silverblue 33 desktop.

$ systemctl reboot

As you might have noticed, I didn't use sudo permissions anywhere. This is normal; when you set yourself to be a user with admin privileges in the installer, that means that you’re configured to install via rpm-ostree without needing sudo .

After logging in to the newly upgraded Fedora Silverblue 33 version, just check its version to verify if the OS is successfully upgraded:

$ cat /etc/fedora-release Fedora release 33 (Thirty Three)

Check OS version in Fedora

Yes, it is indeed Fedora 33 Silverblue. You can also confirm it from the Settings window. Click on the down arrow button on top bar and choose Settings.

Open Fedora Settings Window

In the About section, you will see the Fedora OS name among other details:

Check Fedora desktop OS version

Congratulations! You have successfully upgraded to Fedora Silverblue 33.

Resource:

Related read: