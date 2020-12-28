Home Linux DistributionsFedora Upgrade To Fedora Silverblue 33 From Fedora Silverblue 32
How To Upgrade To Fedora Silverblue 33 From Fedora Silverblue 32
Upgrade To Fedora Silverblue 33 From Fedora Silverblue 32

This brief guide walks you through the steps to upgrade to Fedora Silverblue 33 from Fedora Silverblue 32. Upgrading Fedora Silverblue is very easy and fast! It is way faster than other traditional Linux desktop operating systems. If something goes wrong after upgrading to latest version, we can easily rollback to previous working version. Now let us begin to upgrade Silverblue 33 from Silverblue 32.

Before upgrading the current Fedora Silveblue version, make sure you take a backup of all important data that you can't afford to lose.

Update Fedora Silverblue

Check the currently installed Fedora Silverblue version:

$ cat /etc/fedora-release 
Fedora release 32 (Thirty Two)
Check Fedora Silverblue version

As you can see in the above output, I am currently using Fedora Silverblue 32 version.

You will be notified when new updates are available in the notification bar. Alternatively, you can check for updates from command line like below.

Let us check for available updates without downloading them using command:

$ rpm-ostree upgrade --check

Sample output:

1 metadata, 0 content objects fetched; 592 B transferred in 4 seconds; 0 bytes content written
Enabled rpm-md repositories: fedora-cisco-openh264 fedora updates
Updating metadata for 'fedora-cisco-openh264'... done
rpm-md repo 'fedora-cisco-openh264'; generated: 2020-08-25T19:05:18Z
Updating metadata for 'fedora'... done
rpm-md repo 'fedora'; generated: 2020-04-22T22:22:36Z
Updating metadata for 'updates'... done
rpm-md repo 'updates'; generated: 2020-12-26T01:07:01Z
Importing rpm-md... done
AvailableUpdate:
        Version: 32.20201226.0 (2020-12-26T00:49:11Z)
         Commit: ee54ef5c6ac567ea0f088ca9314794358def0ae0a544061a5a59342cb260ae04
   GPGSignature: Valid signature by 97A1AE57C3A2372CCA3A4ABA6C13026D12C944D0
  SecAdvisories: 4 unknown severity, 3 low, 12 moderate, 2 important
           Diff: 299 upgraded, 2 removed, 5 added
Check available updates without downloading them in Fedora Silverblue

To update all packages in Fedora Silverblue, simply run:

$ rpm-ostree upgrade

Sample output:

⠂ Receiving objects: 99% (2562/2570) 900.3 kB/s 173.8 MB 
Receiving objects: 99% (2562/2570) 900.3 kB/s 173.8 MB... done
Checking out tree ee54ef5... done
Enabled rpm-md repositories: fedora-cisco-openh264 fedora updates
Updating metadata for 'fedora-cisco-openh264'... done
rpm-md repo 'fedora-cisco-openh264'; generated: 2020-08-25T19:05:18Z
Updating metadata for 'fedora'... done
rpm-md repo 'fedora'; generated: 2020-04-22T22:22:36Z
Updating metadata for 'updates'... done
rpm-md repo 'updates'; generated: 2020-12-26T01:07:01Z
Importing rpm-md... done
Resolving dependencies... done
Will download: 1 package (314.9 kB)
Downloading from 'updates'... done
Importing packages... done
Relabeling... done
Checking out packages... done
Running pre scripts... done
Running post scripts... done
Running posttrans scripts... done
Writing rpmdb... done
Writing OSTree commit... done
Staging deployment... done
Freed: 831.1 MB (pkgcache branches: 1)
Upgraded:
  at-spi2-core 2.36.0-1.fc32 -> 2.36.1-1.fc32
  avahi 0.7-23.fc32 -> 0.7-24.fc32
  avahi-glib 0.7-23.fc32 -> 0.7-24.fc32
  avahi-libs 0.7-23.fc32 -> 0.7-24.fc32
.
.
.
xorg-x11-server-common 1.20.8-1.fc32 -> 1.20.10-1.fc32
  yelp 2:3.36.0-1.fc32 -> 2:3.36.2-1.fc32
  yelp-libs 2:3.36.0-1.fc32 -> 2:3.36.2-1.fc32
Removed:
  dbxtool-8-12.fc32.x86_64
  libidn-1.35-7.fc32.x86_64
Added:
  criu-libs-3.15-1.fc32.x86_64
  fwupd-plugin-flashrom-1.5.3-1.fc32.x86_64
  fwupd-plugin-modem-manager-1.5.3-1.fc32.x86_64
  inih-49-1.fc32.x86_64
  libva-2.7.1-1.fc32.x86_64
Run "systemctl reboot" to start a reboot
Update all packages in Fedora Silverblue

Reboot your system to apply the updates:

$ systemctl reboot

Upgrade To Fedora Silverblue 33 From Fedora Silverblue 32

You can upgrade to latest Fedora Silverblue either via GNOME Software or from command line using ostree command.

If you prefer graphical way, open GNOME Software application from Dash and go to Updates tab. You will see there is a new Fedora version available to upgrade. Click Download button and follow the on-screen instructions.

Fedora 33 upgrade notification window

If you prefer command line way, open your Terminal and check for the all available branches using command:

$ ostree remote refs fedora

Sample output:

[...]
fedora:fedora/33/ppc64le/silverblue 
fedora:fedora/33/ppc64le/testing/silverblue 
fedora:fedora/33/ppc64le/updates/silverblue 
fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/silverblue 
fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/testing/silverblue 
fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/updates/silverblue
fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/silverblue
fedora:fedora/rawhide/aarch64/atomic-host
fedora:fedora/rawhide/aarch64/silverblue 
fedora:fedora/rawhide/ppc64le/atomic-host 
fedora:fedora/rawhide/ppc64le/silverblue 
fedora:fedora/rawhide/x86_64/atomic-host 
fedora:fedora/rawhide/x86_64/silverblue 
fedora:fedora/rawhide/x86_64/workstation 
fedora:fedora/x86_64/coreos/next 
fedora:fedora/x86_64/coreos/stable 
fedora:fedora/x86_64/coreos/testing

Yes, Fedora Silverblue 33 branch is available.

Now, run the following command to upgrade to Fedora Silverblue 33 from Fedora Silverblue 32:

$ rpm-ostree rebase fedora:fedora/33/x86_64/silverblue

Sample output:

⠦ Receiving objects: 99% (40995/40996) 389.5 kB/s 1.1 GB 
Receiving objects: 99% (40995/40996) 389.5 kB/s 1.1 GB... done
Checking out tree fb397c6... done
Enabled rpm-md repositories: fedora-cisco-openh264 fedora updates
Updating metadata for 'fedora-cisco-openh264'... done
rpm-md repo 'fedora-cisco-openh264'; generated: 2020-08-25T19:10:34Z
Updating metadata for 'fedora'... done
rpm-md repo 'fedora'; generated: 2020-10-19T23:27:19Z
Updating metadata for 'updates'... done
rpm-md repo 'updates'; generated: 2020-12-26T00:57:48Z
Importing rpm-md... done
Resolving dependencies... done
Will download: 2 packages (324.2 kB)
Downloading from 'fedora'... done
Downloading from 'updates'... done
Importing packages... done
Checking out packages... done
Running pre scripts... done
Running post scripts... done
Running posttrans scripts... done
Writing rpmdb... done
Writing OSTree commit... done
Staging deployment... done
Freed: 43.6 MB (pkgcache branches: 0)
Upgraded:
  GConf2 3.2.6-27.fc31 -> 3.2.6-29.fc33
  ModemManager 1.12.8-1.fc32 -> 1.14.6-1.fc33
  ModemManager-glib 1.12.8-1.fc32 -> 1.14.6-1.fc33
.
.
.
  uresourced-0.3.0-1.fc33.x86_64
  zram-generator-0.2.0-4.fc33.x86_64
  zram-generator-defaults-0.2.0-4.fc33.noarch
Run "systemctl reboot" to start a reboot
Upgrade to Fedora Silverblue 33 from Fedora Silverblue 32

This is very similar to system update. The above command will download the new OS and install it in the background.

Once the upgrade is completed, reboot the system to log into the newly upgraded Fedora Silverblue 33 desktop.

$ systemctl reboot

As you might have noticed, I didn't use sudo permissions anywhere. This is normal; when you set yourself to be a user with admin privileges in the installer, that means that you’re configured to install via rpm-ostree without needing sudo.

After logging in to the newly upgraded Fedora Silverblue 33 version, just check its version to verify if the OS is successfully upgraded:

$ cat /etc/fedora-release 
Fedora release 33 (Thirty Three)
Check OS version in Fedora

Yes, it is indeed Fedora 33 Silverblue. You can also confirm it from the Settings window. Click on the down arrow button on top bar and choose Settings.

Open Fedora Settings Window

In the About section, you will see the Fedora OS name among other details:

Check Fedora desktop OS version

Congratulations! You have successfully upgraded to Fedora Silverblue 33.

