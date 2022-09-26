This guide explains what is Jellyfin, how to install Jellyfin in Linux and how to setup streaming media server using Jellyfin in Linux.

What Is Jellyfin?

Jellyfin is a free, cross-platform and open source alternative to propriety media streaming applications such as Emby and Plex.

The main developer of Jellyfin forked it from Emby after the announcement of Emby transitioning to a proprietary model.

Jellyfin doesn't include any premium features, licenses or membership plans. It is completely free and open source project supported by hundreds of community members.

Using jellyfin, we can instantly setup Linux media server in minutes and access it via LAN/WAN from any devices using multiple apps. Jellyfin supports GNU/Linux, Mac OS and Microsoft Windows operating systems.

Install Jellyfin On Linux

As of writing this guide, Jellyfin is packaged for most popular Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux, Debian, Fedora, CentOS, and Ubuntu.

Jellyfin is available in AUR. On Arch Linux and its derivatives like EndeavourOS, and Manjaro Linux, you can install Jellyfin using any AUR helper tools, for example Paru or YaY.

$ paru -S jellyfin

Or,

$ yay -S jellyfin

On Debian, Ubuntu, ElementaryOS, and Pop OS, run the following commands one by one to add Jellyfin repository and install Jellyfin media server:

$ sudo apt install curl gnupg

$ curl -fsSL https://repo.jellyfin.org/ubuntu/jellyfin_team.gpg.key | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/jellyfin.gpg

$ echo "deb [arch=$( dpkg --print-architecture )] https://repo.jellyfin.org/$( awk -F'=' '/^ID=/{ print $NF }' /etc/os-release ) $( awk -F'=' '/^VERSION_CODENAME=/{ print $NF }' /etc/os-release ) main" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/jellyfin.list

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt install jellyfin

On RHEL, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Rocky Linux:

First, you must install and enable RPM Fusion repository. The RPM fusion repository provides FFmpeg package, which is the main dependency of Jellyfin.

Download the latest Jellyfin server and web client rpm packages from here.

$ wget https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server/centos/stable/server/jellyfin-server-10.8.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

$ wget https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server/centos/stable/web/jellyfin-web-10.8.5-1.el7.noarch.rpm

The Jellyfin server package provides the core Jellyfin server, service definitions, and related items. And the Jellyfin web client package provides the WebUI for Jellyfin.

Install Jellyfin server and web client using commands:

$ sudo dnf localinstall jellyfin-server-10.8.5-1.el7.x86_64.rpm

$ sudo dnf localinstall jellyfin-web-10.8.5-1.el7.noarch.rpm

On Fedora:

Make sure you have installed and enabled RPM Fusion repository.

Download Jellyfin server and web client for Fedora from here.

$ wget https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server/fedora/stable/server/jellyfin-server-10.8.5-1.fc36.x86_64.rpm

$ wget https://repo.jellyfin.org/releases/server/fedora/stable/web/jellyfin-web-10.8.5-1.fc36.noarch.rpm

Install Jellyfin server and web client in Fedora using commands:

$ sudo dnf localinstall jellyfin-server-10.8.5-1.fc36.x86_64.rpm

$ sudo dnf localinstall jellyfin-web-10.8.5-1.fc36.noarch.rpm

Start Jellyfin Service

Run the following commands to enable and start jellyfin service on every reboot:

$ sudo systemctl enable jellyfin

$ sudo systemctl start jellyfin

To check if the service has been started or not, run:

$ sudo systemctl status jellyfin

Sample output:

● jellyfin.service - Jellyfin Media Server Loaded: loaded (/lib/systemd/system/jellyfin.service; enabled; vendor preset: enabled) Drop-In: /etc/systemd/system/jellyfin.service.d └─jellyfin.service.conf Active: active (running) since Mon 2022-09-26 15:04:20 IST; 9s ago Main PID: 3868 (jellyfin) Tasks: 19 (limit: 9468) Memory: 77.1M CPU: 2.466s CGroup: /system.slice/jellyfin.service └─3868 /usr/bin/jellyfin --webdir=/usr/share/jellyfin/web --restartpath=/usr/lib/jellyfin/restart.sh --ffmpeg=/usr/lib/jellyfin-ffmp> Sep 26 15:04:22 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:22] [INF] ServerId: dced11e4e1e046f883a98103ba0193e1 Sep 26 15:04:22 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:22] [INF] Executed all pre-startup entry points in 0:00:00.0502454 Sep 26 15:04:22 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:22] [INF] Core startup complete Sep 26 15:04:22 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:22] [INF] Executed all post-startup entry points in 0:00:00.0784174 Sep 26 15:04:22 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:22] [INF] Startup complete 0:00:01.9103439 Sep 26 15:04:24 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:24] [INF] StartupTrigger fired for task: Update Plugins Sep 26 15:04:24 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:24] [INF] Queuing task PluginUpdateTask Sep 26 15:04:24 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:24] [INF] Executing Update Plugins Sep 26 15:04:26 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:26] [INF] Update Plugins Completed after 0 minute(s) and 1 seconds Sep 26 15:04:26 ubuntu2204 jellyfin[3868]: [15:04:26] [INF] ExecuteQueuedTasks

As you see in the above output, the Jellyfin service is loaded and running!

Next, we should do the initial configuration.

Setup Streaming Media Server With Jellyfin

Once Jellyfin is installed, open the browser and navigate to - http://<domain-name>:8096 or http://<IP-Address>:8096 URL.

Jellyfin Initial Configuration

You will see the Jellyfin welcome screen. Select your preferred language and click Next.

Jellyfin Welcome Screen

Create a new user for Jellyfin. You can add more users later from the Jellyfin Dashboard.

Create New User For Jellyfin

Net, choose the folders where you have saved the media files. To do so, click "Add Media Library" button:

Add Media Library In Jellyfin

Choose the content type (i.e. audio, video, movies etc.), enter display name and click plus (+) sign next to the Folders icon to choose the location where you kept your media files. You can further choose other library settings such as the preferred download language, country etc. Click OK after choosing the preferred options.

Choose Media Location In Jellyfin

Similarly, add all of the media files. You can also create multiple media libraries by clicking on the "Add Media Library" button. Once you have chosen all media folders, click Next.

Setup Your Media Libraries In Jellyfin

Choose the Metadata language and click Next:

Select Metadata Language In Jellyfin

Next, you need to configure whether you want to allow remote connections to this media server. Make sure you have allowed the remote connections. Also, enable automatic port mapping and click Next:

Configure Remote Access To Jellyfin

You're all set! Click Finish to complete Jellyfin configuration.

Jellyfin Configuration Completed

You will now be redirected to Jellyfin login page.

Login To Jellyfin Web Dashboard

Enter the username and password which we created earlier.

Login To Jellyfin Dashboard

This is how Jellyfin dashboard looks like.

Jellyfin Dashboard

As you see in the screenshot, all of your media files are shown in the dashboard itself under My Media section. Just click on the any media file to play it.

Playing Media In Jellyfin

You can access this Jellyfin media server from any systems or devices such as mobile phone, tablet pc, on the network using URL - http://ip-address:8096. You don't need to install any extra apps. All you need is a modern web browser.

If you want to change anything or reconfigure, click on the three horizontal bars from the Home screen. Here, you can add users, media files, change playback settings, add TV/DVR, install plugins, change default port no and a lot more settings.

Jellyfin Settings

For more details, check out Jellyfin official documentation page.

Conclusion

And, that's all for now. As you can see setting up a streaming media server on Linux is no big-deal. I tested it on my Debian 11 Bullseye, Ubuntu 22.04 and 20.04 LTS server editions. It worked just fine out of the box. I can be able to watch the movies from other systems and mobile devices in my LAN.

If you're looking for an easy, quick and free solution for hosting a media server, Jellyfin is definitely a good choice.

Resource: