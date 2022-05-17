Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, codenamed Jammy Jellyfish, has been released a month ago. This step by step guide explains how to create a Ubuntu bootable USB drive and how to install install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop edition with screenshots.

Download Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Head over to the official Ubuntu download page and download the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop edition.

The minimum requirement to install Ubuntu desktop on a PC or Laptop is Given below:

2 GHz dual-core processor or better,

4 GB memory,

25 GB of free Hard disk space,

USB Bootable Medium,

Internet Connection (Optional).

Create Ubuntu Bootable USB Medium

After downloading Ubuntu ISO, you need to create a bootable USB medium with the ISO file. There are many bootable USB creation tools available to create a bootable USB medium.

We have listed some of the tools to create bootable USB drive in Linux.

Command line bootable USB creation tools:

Graphical bootable USB creation tools:

If you wish to install and test Ubuntu Linux on any hypervisor (Virtualbox, KVM, Vmware), just skip the media creation step and boot up the iso image.

For demonstration purpose, I will be installing Ubuntu virtual machine on Proxmox VE.

Install Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop Step By Step

Ubuntu is a beginner-friendly Linux distribution, so installing Ubuntu won't be a big deal. Just follow the steps given below carefully and you will be fine.

Step 1 - Boot Ubuntu ISO

Boot your system with the newly created Ubuntu 22.04 bootable USB drive. You will see the following menu. By default, the first option is automatically selected to boot into the live system.

Boot Into Ubuntu Live Environment

Now, you will be given two choices. You can either try the live Ubuntu version to see what's in there or start installing it right away by clicking on the "Install Ubuntu" button. I've decided to go with the second option i.e. Install Ubuntu.

Click Install Ubuntu Button

If you prefer to try the live Ubuntu without making any changes on your hard rive, you can choose the "Try Ubuntu" option. If you like the live OS and wanted to install the Ubuntu, double click the "Install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS" button on the desktop or the Ubuntu Dash.

Click Install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Button

Step 2 - Choose Installation Language

Choose your preferred install language that you want to use throughout the installation process.

Choose Install Language

Step 3 - Choose Keyboard Layout

Choose your keyboard layout for your Ubuntu system. English (US) is the default layout.

Choose Keyboard Layout

In this step, you can choose what apps would you like to install. There are two options.

Normal installation. If you choose this, a full-fledged Ubuntu desktop will be installed with all essential software, web browser, office software, games and media players. Minimal installation. If you choose this option, only a minimal a web browser and small set of basic utilities will be installed.

You can also choose,

to download and install updates while installing the Ubuntu 22.04,

to install third party software for graphics and WiFi drivers and other medic codecs.

Choose Updates And Other Software

Step 5 - Choose Installation Type

In this step, you will have two choices.

Automatic partitioning method. This will erase the whole disk, automatically partition the disk and install the Ubuntu OS. This is opt for the beginners. Manually partition the disk and install Ubuntu. This is for intermediate and advanced users.

Step 5.1 - Automatic Partitioning

If you choose the first option, all programs and data in your hard disk will be deleted. This should be selected only when you don't have any important data or don't want any data on your hard drive.

if you're a beginner, it is recommended to go with the automatic partitioning method. The installer will automatically create required partitions for you. You don't need to manually create any partitions at all.

You can further choose additional options such as LVM, use ZFS filesystem and encrypt the new Ubuntu installation with a security key from the "Advanced Features" tab.

Advanced Features

After choosing the features, click "Install Now" followed by the "Continue" button to write the partition changes in your disk and continue the installation.

Write Partition Changes To Disk

Now skip to Step 6 and complete the rest of the steps.

Step 5.2 - Manual Partitioning Method

In this method, you can manually create multiple partitions of your desired size. This option is for advanced and intermediate users only.

Choose the "Something else" option and click "Continue".

Manual Partitioning Method

Click the "New Partition Table" button.

Click New Partition Table

In this next wizard, click the "Continue" button to create a new empty partition table on the selected disk.

Create New Empty Partition Table On Disk

Select the free space and click the + (plus) sign to create a new partition.

Create New Partition

Enter the partition size, type of partition (i.e. primary or logical), filesystem type (E.g. EXT4), and the mount point (E.g. /home) and click OK.

Here I will be creating HOME partition:

Create Home Partition

You will see the newly created partition under the Device section. Again, choose the free space and click the + sigh to create another partition.

Create Additional Partition

Enter the partition details and click OK. Here I am creating root (/) partition.

Create Root Partition

Next, we need to create a Swap partition. Just follow the same steps as shown above to create a Swap partition. The only minor difference is you need to choose swap option as filesystem as shown in the below screenshot. The size of the Swap partition should be the at least the size of your RAM.

Create Swap Partition

Next we need to create boot partition. Make sure you have selected /boot as mount point.

Create Boot Partition

Note: If you want to install Ubuntu on a GPT disk (you can check it via the ' sudo parted -l ' command), you will need either an EFI partition (if your BIOS is set up in EFI mode) or a BIOS-Boot partition (if your BIOS is set up in Legacy mode). EFI partition is also called as ESP.

Create an EFI partition as shown below. Please note that you should choose "EFI System Partition" as the filesystem type.

Create An EFI Partition

You can use the rest of disk space for other partitions such as /var, /srv, /tmp etc.

Create Tmp Partition

After creating all partitions, review them and see if it is OK for you. If you want to delete a partition, just choose it and click the - (minus) sign. You can modify the partition details by clicking on the "Change" button.

If you're OK with the current partitioning scheme, just click the "Install Now" button to continue.

Review Partition Changes And Click Install Now Button

Click the "Continue" button to write the changes to the disk.

Write Partition Table Changes To Disk

Step 6 - Choose Location

Choose where you live and click the "Continue" button.

Choose Location

Step 7 - Enter Your Hostname And Username Details

Enter your system name, username and a strong password to the user.

Enter Hostname, Username And Password

The Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop installation will begin now.

Installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop

After installation is completed, remove the installation medium and reboot your system.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop Installation Completed

Step 8 - Login To Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop

Login to the newly installed Ubuntu desktop.

Login To Ubuntu 22.04 Desktop

When you login for the first time, you will prompted to connect your online accounts. This is an optional step. You can safely skip it for now.

Connect To Online Accounts In Ubuntu

Next you can opt in or opt out for sharing information about your computer to the Ubuntu developers to improve Ubuntu. It is entirely up to your choice.

Help Improve Ubuntu

In this step, you can choose if you want to allow/deny the applications to determine your current geographical location.

Location Services

Congratulations! Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop edition has been successfully installed and setup in your system! You're good to go now!! click "Done" to close this wizard.

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop Is Successfully Installed

Start using Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop!

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop

Conclusion

In this step by step tutorial, we learned how to download latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop version and how to create a Ubuntu bootable USB drive using the ISO and finally how to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS desktop edition with screenshots.