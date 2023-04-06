Ubuntu Server is a variant of Ubuntu operating system. It is specially designed for servers, networks and services. We already have show you how to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Desktop operating system. This tutorial walks you through the steps to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Server edition.

Download Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Head over to the official Ubuntu download page and download the latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS server edition.

The minimum requirements to install Ubuntu server on a PC or Laptop is given below:

2 GHz dual-core processor or better,

4 GB memory,

25 GB of free Hard disk space,

USB Bootable Medium,

Internet Connection (Optional).

Create Ubuntu Bootable USB Medium

After downloading Ubuntu ISO, you need to create a bootable USB medium with the ISO file. There are many bootable USB creation tools available to create a bootable USB medium.

We have listed some of the tools to create bootable USB drive in Linux.

Command line bootable USB creation tools:

Graphical bootable USB creation tools:

If you wish to install and test Ubuntu Linux on any hypervisor (Virtualbox, KVM, Vmware), just skip the media creation step and boot up the ISO image.

For demonstration purpose, I will be installing Ubuntu virtual machine on Proxmox VE.

Install Ubuntu 22.04 Server Step By Step

Ubuntu is a beginner-friendly Linux distribution, so installing Ubuntu server isn't that difficult. Just follow the steps given below carefully, change some settings according to your requirements and you will be fine.

Step 1 - Boot Ubuntu ISO

Boot your system with the newly created Ubuntu 22.04 bootable USB drive. First, you will see the Grub menu. By default, the first option (i.e. Try or Install Ubuntu Ubuntu Server) is automatically selected to boot into the live system.

Try Ubuntu

Step 2 - Choose Language for Ubuntu Installer

After a few seconds, you will see the language selection window for the installer menu. I choose "English". Hit ENTER to continue.

Choose Installer Language

Step 3 - Keyboard Configuration

Choose your preferred keyboard layout. I go with English US.

Select Keyboard Layout

Heads Up: At the bottom of the each installer window, you will see two menus namely "Done" and "Back", which will allow you to go forward to next screen or go back if you want to change any installation options.

Step 4 - Choose Type of Install

Next, choose the base for your installation. You will be given two choices as listed below.

Ubuntu Server - This is the default choice for the base installation. It contains the basic set of packages that is required for a server operating system.

- This is the default choice for the base installation. It contains the basic set of packages that is required for a server operating system. Ubuntu Server (minimized) - This version has been customized to have a minimal runtime OS. This should be usually selected when the humans are not expected to log in.

I go with default choice i.e. Ubuntu Server.

Choose Base for the Installation

Step 5 - Configure Network Connections

Next, you to configure at least one network interface, so that your server can be able to communicate with other systems. If you have a working DHCP server on your network, you can simply leave it to get an IP address automatically from the DHCP server. By default, the DHCP option is selected.

Configure Network Interface

If you prefer to manually set an IP address, choose the network interface (E.g. enp6s18 ) by using the TAB key and hit ENTER to choose "Edit IPv4" from the list.

Choose "Edit IPv4" Option

After choosing "Edit IPv4" option, press ENTER again and then select "Manual" from the IPv4 method list.

Manually Configure IPv4

Enter the Subnet, IP address, Gateway and Name servers in the respective column and choose "Save" and hit ENTER to save the network configuration.

Set IP Address for Ubuntu Server

You will now be redirected to the main network configuration window again. Press the TAB key to choose "Done" and again press ENTER to continue to the next section.

Ubuntu Server Static Network Configuration

Step 6 - Configure Proxy

If you Ubuntu server is required a proxy server to access Internet, enter the proxy server details in this window. If proxy server is not required, simply leave it empty and hit ENTER to continue.

Configure Proxy Server Details

Step 7 - Configure Ubuntu Archive Mirror

Here, you can configure an archive mirror for your Ubuntu server. By default, the installer will pick you a suitable, nearest archive mirror for you. If you don't want to use it, you can manually provide an archive mirror.

Configure Ubuntu Archive Mirror

Next, you will be notified if a new Ubuntu installer is available to download and use for the rest of the installation. It is completely your choice.

If you want to try the new Ubuntu installer, choose "Update to the new installer" option and hit ENTER. The new installer will be downloaded and after that the installation will continue as usual.

If you want to stick with the current Ubuntu installer, select "Continue without updating".

I want to try the new Ubuntu installer TUI, so I chose "Update to the new installer" option.

Ubuntu Installer Update

Heads Up: Please note that the question for selecting Ubuntu installer update option will not be asked in the older Ubuntu 22.04 ISO images.

Step 9 - Disk Partitioning

The next section is important. In this section, you have to choose how you'd like to configure your hard drive. You can let the installer to automatically partition the drive for you or you can manually partition the disk as per your liking.

Step 9.1. - Automatic Partitioning

If you want to automatically partition the disk, simply choose "Use an entire disk" option.

Automatic Partitioning

You can also choose "Encrypt the LVM group with LUSK" if you want to encrypt your disk. If you chose this option, you will have to provide a passphrase. This will enhance the security and prohibit unauthorized access to your OS.

The installer will choose the best partitioning scheme for you. You don't have do anything.

Disk Partition Summary

If you are beginner, you can use the automatic partitioning method and this is the default partitioning method.

Heads Up: Note that Ubuntu no longer requires a separate partition for swap space, nor will the automated install create one.

After disk partitions are formatted, skip to the Step 10.

If you prefer manual partition over auto partition, read the next section.

Step 9.2. - Manual Partitioning

This method is for intermediate and advanced users. If you're not happy with auto partitioning method, you can choose "Custom storage layout" to manually partition your disk.

Manual Partitioning

For the purpose of this guide, I will be creating the following partition scheme:

Total disk space - 50 GB.

/boot (EXT4) - 2 GB.

/home (EXT4) - 20 GB.

/ (EXT4) - Remaining space.

Choose free space from the available disk and hit ENTER.

Choose Free Space

Choose "Add GPT Partition" from the list and hit ENTER key.

Add GPT Partition

Enter the partition size (E.g. 2G), filesystem type (E.g. EXT4 ), and the mount point (E.g. /boot ) and select "Create" and press ENTER. Please note that you must mention G for GB, and M for MB when defining the partition size.

Create Boot Partition

Now the newly created partition will be shown under the FILE SYSTEM SUMMARY menu. Again, choose the free space and hit ENTER, choose "Add GPT Partition".

Enter the partition size (E.g. 20GB), filesystem type (E.g. EXT4 ), and the mount point (E.g. /home ) and select "Create" and press ENTER.

Create Home Partition

Similarly, create the root (/) partition. Select free space -> Add GPT partition. Enter the partition size, filesystem type (E.g. EXT4 ), and the mount point (E.g. / ) and select "Create" and press ENTER. I have assigned the remaining space to the root partition.

Create Root Partition

After creating all required partitions, review the disk partition layout. If you are satisfied with current partitioning layout, choose "Done" and hit ENTER to save the changes.

Save Partition Changes

All the data in the disk will be deleted now. Please ensure there is no data in the drive and choose "Continue" to format the disk partitions.

Confirm Formatting Partitions

Step 10 - Enter Ubuntu Hostname and Username Information

In this section, enter the suitable hostname for your Ubuntu server. And also enter username and password that you will use to log in to your Ubuntu server.

Enter Ubuntu Hostname and Username Information

Step 11 - Enable Ubuntu Pro

If you have Ubuntu pro account, you can choose "Enable Ubuntu Pro" option. It will upgrade your Ubuntu server to get security updates until 2032.

Enable Ubuntu Pro

I don't have Ubuntu Pro account, so I skipped this it. You can register with Ubuntu Pro at any time later by entering the following command:

$ sudo pro attach

Step 12 - Configure SSH

In step, you can setup SSH. Check the "Install OpenSSH Server" check-box and choose "Done" and hit ENTER.

Configure SSH

Step 13 - Select Featured Server Snaps

In the next section, you will be presented with some popular snaps that you may want to install. Choose the snap applications of your choice and hit ENTER to continue. You can select or deselect the apps with the SPACEBAR key.

Featured Server Snaps

Now the Ubuntu server installation will start. This will download and install a lots of packages. So please be patient.

Installing Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Server

Step 14 - Reboot Ubuntu Server

Once the Ubuntu server installation is completed, select "Reboot Now" option and hit ENTER to reboot your Ubuntu server.

Reboot Ubuntu Server

Congratulations! Ubuntu 22.04 LTS server is successfully installed!

Log in to Ubuntu Server

Log in to your newly installed Ubuntu server. Enter the username and its password which you created during the installation process.

Login to Ubuntu Server

Start using your newly installed Ubuntu 22.04 LTS server edition.

The first thing after installing any OS is to update it. Ubuntu is no exception. Let us update the Ubuntu server by entering the following commands:

$ sudo apt update

$ sudo apt full-upgrade

Update Ubuntu Server

During the installing updates task, you will be prompted to restart some services. Choose OK to do so.

Restart Services

After all updates are applied, remove any leftover, unnecessary packages by running the following commands:

$ sudo apt autoremove

$ sudo apt autoclean

Finally, once again reboot your system.

$ sudo reboot

Conclusion

In this step by step tutorial, we learned how to download latest Ubuntu 22.04 LTS server version and how to create a Ubuntu bootable USB drive using the ISO and finally how to install Ubuntu 22.04 LTS server edition with screenshots.