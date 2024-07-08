Home Linux Mint Linux Mint 22 Wilma Stable Will Be Released This Month
Linux Mint 22 Wilma Stable Will Be Released This Month

Linux Mint 22 "Wilma" Nears Stable Release | Release Timeline

By sk
Written by sk 76 views

Clement Lefebvre, the lead developer of Linux Mint, announced that the final version of Linux Mint 22 will be released this month. The team is currently focused on addressing issues reported during the BETA phase.

BETA Phase and Bug Reports

The BETA phase for Linux Mint 22 has been busy. The Linux Mint team released the beta version of "Wilma" on July 1, 2024. This release has sparked significant community engagement, with users actively participating in the testing phase.

"Linux Mint 22 looks like a solid base for the future, but there are many bugs in this BETA," Clement noted. Lefebvre reported that they've received 109 bug reports, with 53 still open as of the latest update.

Some significant issues include apparmor security changes causing application crashes, hardware acceleration playback libraries crashing Xorg, and problems with Flatpak and mintinstall.

Release Timeline

Traditionally, the beta phase for Linux Mint lasts about two weeks. However, given the number and complexity of issues uncovered, the team has decided to extend this period.

While an exact release date hasn't been set, Lefebvre confirmed that the stable version will be released this month.

What's New in Linux Mint 22

Linux Mint 22, codenamed "Wilma," boasts updated software, offering improvements and new features designed to enhance the desktop experience.

Linux Mint 22 is powered by Linux kernel 6.8 and based on the Ubuntu 24.04 package base. As a long-term support (LTS) release, users can expect updates and security patches until 2029.

Stay tuned for the final release of Linux Mint 22, which promises to be a solid base for the future.

Resource:

