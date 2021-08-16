Linux Tee Command Tutorial With Examples For Beginners

When working with the terminal in Linux, there are many command line utilities available to make your life easy. One such utility is
Tee. In this brief guide, we will learn what is Tee and the usage of Tee command in Linux with practical examples.
Introduction to Tee command
The tee is a simple, command line utility that accepts input and writes the output to a file and standard output (i.e. terminal). Tee command will mostly be used in shell scripts when you want to redirect the output to multiple files and further process the output.
Tee command is part of the
GNU coreutils, so it comes pre-installed with all Linux distributions.
To check if the tee command is available in your Linux distribution, run the following command:
$ which tee /usr/bin/tee
To check the tee version, you can use the
--version flag.
$ tee --version tee (GNU coreutils) 8.32
Display tee command help
If you've never used tee command, it is a good practice to start with tee command help section.
You can access the man page for tee command to know more about this utility.
$ man tee
You can also pass the
--help argument to tee command to display its help manual.
$ tee --help
Tee command syntax
The typical syntax of Tee command is given below:
tee [OPTION]… [FILE]…
It accepts flags and filename where the output will be redirected.
There are two important flags you will mostly use with the tee command.
-a,
--appendflag : Append to files.
-i,
-ignore-interruptsflag : Ignore Interrupt signals.
Now allow me to show you a few examples of tee command in Linux.
Linux Tee command examples for beginners
As stated already, the tee command will accept input and print the output to the terminal as well as a file which is passed as an argument.
In the below example, the tee command takes input from the
echo command and prints the output to the terminal as well as to
hello.txt file.
$ echo "Welcome to OSTechNix" | tee hello.txt Welcome to OSTechNix
Let us check the content of
hello.txt file:
$ cat hello.txt Welcome to OSTechNix
Use tee command with Pipe operator
Tee command is not just to print standard input to the terminal, and also pipe it into another program for further processing.
Mostly tee command will be used in combination with
pipe (|) operator in shell scripts.
Take a look at the below example.
$ echo "Hello world" | tee hello.txt | rev dlrow olleH
$ cat hello.txt Hello world
Let me explain what happens when you run the above command.
- The
echocommand will send its output
"Hello World"as input to the
teecommand through the pipe.
Teecommand will store the output in the given file
hello.txt.
- Instead of printing the output to the terminal, which is the default behavior, the
teecommand pass
"Hello World"string as the input to the
revcommand which prints the string in reverse order.
Here is another example.
The following command creates a directory called "ostechnix", counts the number of characters in "ostechnix" and prints "ostechnix" to the terminal:
$ echo "ostechnix" | tee >(xargs mkdir) >(wc -c)
Heads Up: You may be required to use
sudo with the
tee command if you create files in directories that you don’t have access to as a normal user.
Passing multiple files
Tee command also accepts multiple files as arguments and stores the output to each file.
$ echo "Welcome to OSTechNix" | tee hello1.txt hello2.txt hello3.txt Welcome to OSTechNix
Let us check the contents of each file:
$ cat hello1.txt
Welcome to OSTechNix
$ cat hello2.txt
Welcome to OSTechNix
$ cat hello3.txt
Welcome to OSTechNix
Override vs append
The default behavior of the
tee command is it will search if the file is already available and override the data with the new one. If the file is not available it will create the file.
If you wish to append the data instead of overriding, use
-a or
--append flag.
$ cat hello1.txt Welcome to OSTechNix
$ echo "I am using PoP_OS Cosmic Desktop" | tee -a hello1.txt I am using PoP_OS Cosmic Desktop
$ cat hello1.txt Welcome to OSTechNix I am using PoP_OS Cosmic Desktop
Combining Tee with Redirection operator
If you wish not to print the output to the terminal but just write the output to files, you can then combine the redirection operator with the tee command.
This is an ideal case only if the tee command comes last in your pipe chain. If tee output is piped to another command like as
shown in the first example, no need of using the redirection operator.
$ echo "I am using PoP_OS Cosmic Desktop" | tee -a hello1.txt &> /dev/null
Interrupt signals
Tee command has the option to interrupt SIGINT using the
-i or
--ignore-interrupts flag.
Meaning - if you press
CTRL + C in your terminal while you run tee command with
-i flag, the tee command will interrupt the signal and do a graceful exit by reading EOF from the PIPE.
$ { echo Hello world;sleep 10; } | tee -i hello1.txt
Hello world
^C
$ cat hello1.txt
Hello world
Summary
Tee is a simple program that you may not use daily. However, knowing about tee command will come in handy when you write shell scripts. Hope this helps.