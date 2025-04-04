Pico.sh: The SSH-Powered Services Every Developer Should Try

Looking for a lightweight, SSH-based toolkit to host static websites, share code snippets, or create secure web tunnels—without installing extra software? Meet Pico.sh, a suite of developer-friendly services that leverage the power of SSH for seamless project sharing and collaboration.

Since SSH is pre-installed on most Linux systems, you can start using Pico.sh immediately. No additional setup required!

What is Pico.sh?

Pico.sh is a set of developer tools that you can use mostly with SSH. Pico.sh builds useful services on top of SSH, so you don’t need to install extra software.

The main goal of Pico.sh is to make it easy for developers to share projects.

Pico.sh offers a suite of developer-focused services accessible primarily through SSH. These services include:

Hosting static websites,

Creating public web tunnels for local development,

Streaming data between computers via authenticated pipes,

Publishing blogs,

Providing RSS-to-email digests,

and sharing code snippets.

Users can interact with the Pico.sh platform using familiar SSH tools like rsync, scp, sftp, and sshfs, as well as a text-based user interface (TUI) for account management.

A free starter tier provides access to most services with limited storage, while a paid tier offers increased storage and additional features like analytics and an IRC bouncer.

What Can You Do with Pico.sh?

Here are some of the best features of Pico.sh service:

1. Pages (pgs.sh): Host a simple website

If you have a website made with HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, you can upload it to Pico.sh. They provide a secure HTTPS connection and let you use your own domain.

Example:

Upload your site using command:

rsync --delete -rv ./public/ pgs.sh:/mysite/

2. Tuns (tuns.sh): Share a website from your own computer

If you want to show someone a site you’re working on, Tuns helps you do that. It creates a secure tunnel to the internet.

Example:

Share localhost:8000 online with:

ssh -R dev:80:localhost:8000 tuns.sh

3. Pipe (pipe.pico.sh): Send data between computers

You can securely send and receive messages between computers using SSH.

Example:

One computer listens: ssh pipe.pico.sh sub mytopic

Another computer sends: echo "Hello world!" | ssh pipe.pico.sh pub mytopic

4. Prose (prose.sh): Host a simple blog

If you want to start a blog without extra tools, Prose lets you upload Markdown text files using SSH.

5. Pastes (pastes.sh): Share code or text quickly

You can upload and share a file with others.

Example:

Share file changes with command:

git diff | ssh pastes.sh changes.patch

6. RSS-to-Email: Get RSS feed updates in your email

Upload a file listing the RSS feeds you want to follow, and Pico.sh will send you email updates.

How to Get Started with Pico.sh

Getting started with Pico.sh is pretty straightforward.

First, create an SSH keypair (if you don’t have one) in your local system. Sign up by SSH-ing into pico.sh . Choose a username. It will be used for your service names (like yourname.prose.sh ). Create an API token and keep it safe. This helps you recover your account if you lose your SSH key.

It's that simple!

Uploading and Managing Files

Pico.sh supports rsync, scp, and sftp for managing files:

Upload: scp file.txt {service}:/

Update site: rsync -rv public/ {service}:/site/

Delete files: Use sftp .

. Mount as a drive: Use sshfs to manage files like a local folder.

Pricing

Currently, Pico.sh offers the following plans:

Free Plan : 25MB storage, most features included.

: 25MB storage, most features included. Pico+ Plan ($2/month, billed yearly): 10GB storage, analytics, and an IRC bouncer.

Pricing can be a huge deciding factor, especially when you're looking at side projects or lightweight tools. $2/month is that sweet spot—low enough to be a no-brainer, but still enough to support the project.

Conclusion

Pico.sh is simple, useful, and built on SSH. It’s a great tool if you want to host a site, share a local server, or start a blog with minimal effort. And since there’s a free plan, you can try it without paying.

Would you give Pico.sh a try? It might become your new favorite way to share projects!

Featured Image from Pixabay.