Linux troubleshooting [Solved] Error rpmdb damaged header in Fedora, RHEL
[Solved] Error rpmdb damaged header in Fedora, RHEL

Today I tried to update all packages with sudo dnf --refresh upgrade command in my Fedora 35 desktop. During the package update, I encountered with this issue - error: rpmdb: damaged header #5904 retrieved -- skipping.

I kept getting this error a lot. I couldn't update the Fedora system. After a couple web searches, I found that the RPM database is corrupted for some reason.

If you ever stuck into a situation like mine, you can easily solve the "rpmdb damaged header" error by rebuilding the RPM database as shown in the following steps.

Fix error: rpmdb: damaged header in Fedora

Backup corrupted RPM database, just in case:

$ mv /var/lib/rpm/__db* /var/lib/rpm/old/

Next, delete the RPM database using command:

$ sudo rm -f /var/lib/rpm/__db*

Next, reset the SELinux security context for /var/lib/rpm/ directory to its default values using restorecon command:

$ sudo restorecon -Rv /var/lib/rpm

Finally, rebuild the RPM database to fix rpmdb damaged header error in Fedora, RHEL and its clones like CentOS, AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux:

$ sudo rpmdb --rebuilddb
Solve error rpmdb damaged header in Fedora
You will not see any output in the terminal. If you want to see what's going on in the background, use -v flag.

$ sudo rpmdb --rebuilddb -v

And then update/upgrade Fedora system as usual.

$ sudo dnf update --refresh

Now, I can able to update the system without any issues.

Copr repo for fedy owned by kwizart             921  B/s | 3.3 kB     00:03    
Copr repo for Signal-Desktop owned by luminoso  8.7 kB/s | 3.3 kB     00:00    
Copr repo for PyCharm owned by phracek          567  B/s | 3.3 kB     00:05    
Fedora 35 - x86_64                              5.1 kB/s | 5.3 kB     00:01    
Fedora 35 openh264 (From Cisco) - x86_64        2.0 kB/s | 989  B     00:00    
Fedora Modular 35 - x86_64                       17 kB/s | 5.2 kB     00:00    
Fedora 35 - x86_64 - Updates                     13 kB/s | 4.4 kB     00:00    
Fedora 35 - x86_64 - Updates                    210 kB/s | 1.7 MB     00:08    
Fedora Modular 35 - x86_64 - Updates             26 kB/s | 6.6 kB     00:00    
google-chrome                                   4.8 kB/s | 1.3 kB     00:00    
RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Free                 4.4 kB/s | 6.2 kB     00:01    
RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Free - Updates       6.2 kB/s | 5.8 kB     00:00    
RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Nonfree              7.1 kB/s | 6.7 kB     00:00    
RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Nonfree - NVIDIA Dri 6.8 kB/s | 6.4 kB     00:00    
RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Nonfree - Steam      6.5 kB/s | 6.1 kB     00:00    
RPM Fusion for Fedora 35 - Nonfree - Updates    6.6 kB/s | 6.2 kB     00:00    
Dependencies resolved.
================================================================================
 Package                     Arch       Version               Repository   Size
================================================================================
Upgrading:
 cmake-filesystem            x86_64     3.22.0-4.fc35         updates      18 k
 cpp                         x86_64     11.2.1-7.fc35         updates      10 M
 gcc                         x86_64     11.2.1-7.fc35         updates      31 M
 gcc-gdb-plugin              x86_64     11.2.1-7.fc35         updates     147 k
 glibc                       x86_64     2.34-10.fc35          updates     2.0 M
[...]
 python3-pikepdf             x86_64     4.1.0-1.fc35          updates     500 k
 virt-viewer                 x86_64     11.0-1.fc35           updates     324 k
 xxhash-libs                 x86_64     0.8.1-1.fc35          updates      40 k
 zram-generator              x86_64     1.1.1-3.fc35          updates     397 k
 zram-generator-defaults     noarch     1.1.1-3.fc35          updates     9.6 k

Transaction Summary
================================================================================
Upgrade  49 Packages

Total download size: 134 M
Is this ok [y/N]: y

Hope this helps.

