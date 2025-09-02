Docker is one of the most popular containerization platforms, allowing you to run applications in isolated environments. By default, Docker runs in rootful mode, meaning it uses the system's root privileges for managing containers. This setup is best for most users who want better compatibility and fewer configuration issues.

In this guide, you'll learn how to install and configure Docker engine and Docker compose on a clean Debian system using rootful mode.

Why Choose Rootful Docker?

Rootful Docker means the Docker daemon runs as root and manages containers with elevated privileges.

Advantages:

Full compatibility with most images and applications

Easier networking and port mapping

Better integration with system tools

Disadvantages:

Less secure than rootless mode because the daemon runs with root privileges

Rootful Docker is perfectly okay if:

You're the only user on the system.

on the system. You run trusted images (e.g., official, verified sources).

(e.g., official, verified sources). You don’t expose the Docker socket.

You avoid privileged containers and dangerous capabilities.

This is why many production systems still use rootful Docker.

If security isolation is your top priority, you can later switch to Rootless Docker. We will post a guide about it soon.

Docker Requirements

To install and configure Docker, your system must meet the following minimum requirements.

64 bit Linux or Windows operating systems. If you're on Linux, the Kernel version should be 3.10 or above. An user account with sudo privileges. VT (virtualization technology) support enabled on your system BIOS. [Read: How To Find If A CPU Supports Virtualization Technology (VT)] Your system should be connected to Internet.

Step 1. Update Your System

Keeping your system updated ensures you have the latest security patches.

To update your Debian system, run:

sudo apt update && sudo apt upgrade -y

Step 2. Uninstall Old Docker Versions (Optional)

Note: If it is freshly installed Debian system, you can skip this step.

If you have previously installed Podman, Docker, or other container runtimes, remove them first:

sudo apt remove -y docker docker-engine docker.io containerd runc podman

sudo apt autoremove -y

Also, delete any leftover repositories:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/podman.list

Step 3. Add the Official Docker Repository

Install dependencies:

sudo apt install -y ca-certificates curl gnupg lsb-release

Add Docker’s GPG key:

sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings

curl -fsSL https://download.docker.com/linux/debian/gpg | sudo gpg --dearmor -o /etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg

Add the Docker repository:

echo "deb [arch=$(dpkg --print-architecture) signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/docker.gpg] https://download.docker.com/linux/debian $(lsb_release -cs) stable" | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list > /dev/null

In latest Debian 13, it is recommended to modernize the apt sources.

To do so, run:

sudo apt modernize-sources

Update package lists:

sudo apt update

Step 4. Install Docker Engine and Docker Compose on Debian

To install docker engine, docker compose along with all required components in Debian 13, run:

sudo apt install -y docker-ce docker-ce-cli containerd.io docker-buildx-plugin docker-compose-plugin

Install Docker Engine and Docker Compose in Debian 13 trixie

This command installs:

Docker Engine

Docker CLI

Docker Compose plugin

Step 5. Enable and Start Docker

Enable the docker service on system startup using commands:

sudo systemctl enable docker

sudo systemctl start docker

Check the service status:

sudo systemctl status docker

Sample Output:

docker.service - Docker Application Container Engine

Loaded: loaded (/usr/lib/systemd/system/docker.service; enabled; preset: enabled)

Active: active (running) since Tue 2025-09-02 15:46:43 IST; 7min ago

Invocation: a87449e79b744dbbb36c7bfd131415fc

TriggeredBy: \u25cf docker.socket

Docs: https://docs.docker.com

Main PID: 3427 (dockerd)

Tasks: 9

Memory: 21.9M (peak: 23.4M)

CPU: 337ms

CGroup: /system.slice/docker.service

/usr/bin/dockerd -H fd:// --containerd=/run/containerd/containerd.sock

[...]

As you can see in the output above, the docker service is loaded and running.

Step 6. Verify Docker Installation

To make sure if Docker is properly installed and working, run the hello-world test container:

sudo docker run hello-world

If successful, you’ll see a confirmation message.

Unable to find image 'hello-world:latest' locally

latest: Pulling from library/hello-world

17eec7bbc9d7: Pull complete

Digest: sha256:a0dfb02aac212703bfcb339d77d47ec32c8706ff250850ecc0e19c8737b18567

Status: Downloaded newer image for hello-world:latest



Hello from Docker!

This message shows that your installation appears to be working correctly.



To generate this message, Docker took the following steps:

1. The Docker client contacted the Docker daemon.

2. The Docker daemon pulled the "hello-world" image from the Docker Hub.

(amd64)

3. The Docker daemon created a new container from that image which runs the

executable that produces the output you are currently reading.

4. The Docker daemon streamed that output to the Docker client, which sent it

to your terminal.



To try something more ambitious, you can run an Ubuntu container with:

$ docker run -it ubuntu bash



Share images, automate workflows, and more with a free Docker ID:

https://hub.docker.com/



For more examples and ideas, visit:

https://docs.docker.com/get-started/

Run Hello World Docker Container

Step 7: Check Docker Version

To verify the installed Docker version, run:

sudo docker version

Sample Output:

Client: Docker Engine - Community

Version: 28.3.3

API version: 1.51

Go version: go1.24.5

Git commit: 980b856

Built: Fri Jul 25 11:34:13 2025

OS/Arch: linux/amd64

Context: default



Server: Docker Engine - Community

Engine:

Version: 28.3.3

API version: 1.51 (minimum version 1.24)

Go version: go1.24.5

Git commit: bea959c

Built: Fri Jul 25 11:34:13 2025

OS/Arch: linux/amd64

Experimental: false

containerd:

Version: 1.7.27

GitCommit: 05044ec0a9a75232cad458027ca83437aae3f4da

runc:

Version: 1.2.5

GitCommit: v1.2.5-0-g59923ef

docker-init:

Version: 0.19.0

GitCommit: de40ad0

Check Docker Version

Step 8. Manage Docker Without sudo (Optional)

By default, Docker requires root privileges.

To manage containers without sudo , add your user to the docker group:

sudo usermod -aG docker $USER

newgrp docker

Now verify if you can be able to manage docker without using sudo :

docker ps

If no permission errors occur, you’re good to go.

Manage Docker Without Sudo

Step 9. Check If Docker Is Running in Rootful Mode

Run:

docker info | grep -i rootless

If you see nothing, Docker is running in rootful mode.

Check who runs the daemon process:

ps aux | grep dockerd

Sample Output:

root 3427 0.0 1.0 2045556 84480 ? Ssl 15:46 0:00 /usr/bin/dockerd -H fd:// --containerd=/run/containerd/containerd.sock

Here,

The dockerd process is running as root . So it confirms rootful Docker .

process is running as . So it confirms . The daemon is using the system containerd socket: /run/containerd/containerd.sock .

Step 10. Enable Docker Compose

Docker now includes Compose as a plugin:

docker compose version

If you need most recent version, you can download the standalone Compose binary from Docker Compose GitHub official releases page:

sudo curl -L "https://github.com/docker/compose/releases/download/$(curl -s https://api.github.com/repos/docker/compose/releases/latest | grep tag_name | cut -d '"' -f4)/docker-compose-$(uname -s)-$(uname -m)" -o /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

sudo chmod +x /usr/local/bin/docker-compose

docker-compose --version

Step 11: Getting Started with Docker

After installing you can start deploying your containerized applications in Docker. We have compiled a detailed guide on Docker usage with examples. Please check the following link:

Troubleshooting

1. Old Repository Conflicts

If you accidentally added a Ubuntu repo for Docker on Debian, you can remove it:

sudo rm /etc/apt/sources.list.d/docker.list

sudo apt update

And then add the correct repository for your Debian system.

2. Docker Daemon Not Starting

Restart the Docker service and check logs for potential clues:

sudo systemctl restart docker

sudo journalctl -u docker --no-pager

3. Port Conflicts

Make sure the ports you map in containers are not already in use:

sudo ss -tulnp | grep 8000

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q: Should I use rootful or rootless Docker? A: Rootful: Easier setup, better compatibility and recommended for most users.

Rootless: More secure, but slightly harder to configure. Q: How do I switch to rootless Docker later? A: Uninstall rootful Docker and follow the official Rootless Docker Installation Guide. You can also use Podman, which runs in rootless mode by default. Q: Is Docker Compose installed by default? A: Yes, Docker Compose v2 is included as a plugin.

Conclusion

In this step-by-step guide, we learned how to install and configure Docker engine in Rootful mode in latest Debian 13 system. We also covered how to install Docker compose and some common troubleshooting tips.

In our next guide, we will show you how to setup rootless Docker in Debian.

