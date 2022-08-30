Hello Linux gamers! Today I came up with an useful tip for you all. In this guide, we will see what is GameReady, how to install WINE, Winetricks, Lutris, GameMode and more using GameReady in Ubuntu and its derivatives!

What Is GameReady?

GameReady is a shell script to automatically install WINE, Winetricks, Lutris, Gamemode, Xanmod Kernel in Ubuntu and its derivatives such as Elementary OS, Linux Mint, Pop!_OS, and Zorin etc.

GameReady script will automatically add required repositories and install Wine, Winetricks, Lutris, and Gamemode with all necessary packages, libraries and dependencies for WINE like DirectX, Visual C++, DotNet and more. No need to manually install every component!

Additionally, the Xanmod kernel will be installed for enabling extra performance patches for kernels. So you should notice the games will run much faster and smoother after installing and logging into this Kernel. Please note that installing Xanmod kernel is required for kernels below v5.16.

To put this simply, GameReady script will install EVERYTHING needed to setup a gaming environment in Ubuntu and its derivatives with just a single command!

GameReady is just a shell script and its code is freely available in GitHub. At the moment, GameReady script will run in Ubuntu, Linux Mint, elementaryOS, ZorinOS and any other distro based on Ubuntu 20.04+.

Install Wine, Winetricks, Lutris, GameMode, Xanmod Kernel Using GameReady

We can download and run GameReady script in two ways.

Method 1

This is the recommended method. Open your Terminal and run the script using the following one-liner command:

$ wget -nv https://maglit.me/gameready && bash gameready; rm -f gameready

After a few seconds, you may see a small pop-up box asking for your sudo password. Just enter your sudo password to proceed.

Keep an eye on your system's screen. GameReady will start to install the following packages:

Wine - A software to run Windows programs on Linux.

- A software to run Windows programs on Linux. Winetricks - A GUI manager for WINE Prefixes. It allows you to install dependencies for Wine such as DirectX, Visual C++ and more.

- A GUI manager for WINE Prefixes. It allows you to install dependencies for Wine such as DirectX, Visual C++ and more. Lutris - An open source gaming platform that allows you to install and manage your games on Linux.

- An open source gaming platform that allows you to install and manage your games on Linux. Gamemode - A tool to improve gaming performance on Linux.

- A tool to improve gaming performance on Linux. Xanmod Kernel - A kernel to get faster and smoother gaming experience.

GameReady script is going to add the necessary PPAs and install lots of packages, dependencies and system libraries. So you may need to either type "y" or press "OK" button a few times to continue installing those packages. Depending upon the Internet speed, it will take several minutes to complete.

If your Kernel version is below v5.16, GameReady script will recommend you to install Xanmod kernel. Simply press "Y" to continue installing Xanmod kernel.

After a few minutes, you will be prompted to install dependencies for WINE like DirectX, Visual C++, DotNet and more. Again, type "y" and press ENTER to continue installing these packages.

Method 2

Some of you may not prefer to directly running a script with wget as sudo or root user. In that case, downlod the latest ZIP file from the releases page.

$ wget -O gameready.zip https://github.com/NayamAmarshe/gameready/archive/refs/tags/v1.zip

Extract the ZIP file:

$ unzip gameready.zip

Cd in to the extracted folder:

$ cd gameready/

Make the gameready.sh script executable and run it:

$ chmod +x gameready.sh

$ sudo ./gameready.sh

Follow the on-screen instructions.

After all packages are installed, simply reboot your system to boot into your new Kernel i.e. Xanmod.

Now launch Lutris and start playing your games. You can also run games and exe files with Winetricks as well.

If you're not sure how to use Lutris, Winetricks and Gamemode, refer the following guide to know how to use Lutris, Winetricks and Gamemode.

Conclusion

In this guide, we discussed how to use GameReady script to make Ubuntu and its derivatives ready for gaming with WINE, Lutris, GameMode, Winetricks and more.

GameScript is new project and only works in Ubuntu and its derivatives at the moment. The developer may or may not expand the support to other distros. Check its GitHub repository for more details.

