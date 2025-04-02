Scrcpy 3.2 Released with Improved Android Mirroring and Audio Support

Good news for anyone who uses Scrcpy to control their Android phone from their computer! The latest Scrcpy 3.2 is released with enhanced audio recording options, fixes for Android 15 and 16, and better compatibility with older operating systems.

Whether you're a developer, content creator, or everyday user, Scrcpy 3.2 makes managing your Android device from your PC smoother than ever!

What is Scrcpy?

For those wondering, Scrcpy (pronounced as "screen copy") is a free and open-source tool that lets you see and control your Android phone on your Linux, Windows, or macOS computer.

Scrcpy is useful for typing long messages, moving files, or even playing mobile games on a bigger screen. It works fast, does not slow down your computer, and does not need you to root your phone or install extra apps after the first setup.

What is new in Scrcpy 3.2?

The developers at Genymobile have worked hard to bring new features and fixes.

Better Audio Features

Before, Scrcpy could send your phone’s sound to your computer, record playback (some apps may block this), or use your phone’s microphone. Now, there are even more options:

mic-unprocessed : This captures the raw sound from your microphone.

: This captures the raw sound from your microphone. mic-camcorder : Perfect for when you're recording videos, this option tunes your microphone to match the camera's orientation, if possible.

: Perfect for when you're recording videos, this option tunes your microphone to match the camera's orientation, if possible. mic-voice-recognition : As the name suggests, this is optimised for voice recognition apps.

: As the name suggests, this is optimised for voice recognition apps. mic-voice-communication : If you make a lot of voice calls, this is for you! It uses things like echo cancellation and automatic gain control to make your calls clearer.

: If you make a lot of voice calls, this is for you! It uses things like echo cancellation and automatic gain control to make your calls clearer. voice-call : This lets you capture your voice calls.

: This lets you capture your voice calls. voice-call-uplink : Only want to record what you're saying during a call? This is the one.

: Only want to record what you're saying during a call? This is the one. voice-call-downlink : And if you only need the other person's audio, use this.

: And if you only need the other person's audio, use this. voice-performance: This is super interesting for anyone into live performances or karaoke! It captures both your microphone and the audio playing on your device.

These updates help with call recordings, content creation, and better voice app usage. But note that if you record voice calls, the audio and video may not stay perfectly in sync.

Fixes for Android 15 and 16

Fixed automatic screen rotation issues in Android 15.

Fixed a bug that broke audio recording in Android 16.

Scrcpy stays updated to work with the newest Android versions!

Better Compatibility on Linux and macOS

If you use an older version of Linux or macOS, Scrcpy 3.2 should now work better without needing the latest OS updates. This makes it easier to install and use.

Other Improvements

Better handling of camera devices.

New option to control your phone even when the mirroring window is hidden ( --no-window ).

). Special fix for Pico 4 Ultra devices.

Updates to important software libraries (FFmpeg, libusb, and SDL) for better performance.

Download Scrcpy 3.2

With new audio features and fixes, Scrcpy is now even better. Get Scrcpy only from the official GitHub page: https://github.com/Genymobile/scrcpy. Do not download from unknown websites to avoid fake or unsafe versions.