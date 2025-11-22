Sharing files between family and friends should always feel simple. Yet many people still run into trouble when they try to send files between Android and Apple devices.

You take a great shot, you try to share it, and then things slow down because the phones use different OSes. That frustration stops now.

Google has introduced a major upgrade: Android's Quick Share now works with Apple's AirDrop. This change brings simple, fast, and direct sharing between Android and Apple devices.

It also continues Google's push for better cross-platform support after adding features like unwanted tracker alerts and RCS messaging.

This update gives people what they have asked for: smooth sharing that does not depend on what phone someone owns.

For those wondering, Quick Share (Android) and AirDrop (Apple) are built-in file-sharing feature that let you send files wirelessly between nearby devices without using the internet.

Supported Devices

This highly anticipated functionality starts rolling out immediately to the Pixel 10 family. This includes Pixel phones such as the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

Google also plans to bring this upgrade to more Android phones soon.

How to Send a File from Android to an Apple Device

If you own a Pixel 10 family device, you can now easily send content to an iPhone, iPad, or macOS device using Quick Share.

Here is how you make the magic happen:

Start with the Apple Device: First, ask the iPhone, iPad, or macOS user to open their AirDrop settings. They must select "Everyone for 10 minutes". Remember, this "Everyone for 10 minutes" setting automatically switches back to the previous visibility choice after 10 minutes to protect your privacy. Send from the Pixel: Next, open the content you want to share on your Pixel phone. Tap Share, then select Quick Share. Choose and Wait: Select the Apple device from the list of nearby devices. Accept the Transfer: Finally, wait for the recipient to tap or click "Accept" on the AirDrop notification that appears on their iPhone, iPad, or macOS device.

How to Receive a File on Your Pixel from an Apple Device

If an Apple user wants to send a file to your Pixel 10 family device, you need to adjust your settings too.

You must adjust your Quick Share visibility settings to "Everyone for 10 minutes" or simply be in "Receive" mode on the Quick Share page. When your device enters "Receive" mode, it becomes visible to anyone nearby while you stay on that screen. However, when you exit the "Receive" mode, your device stops being visible to everyone nearby.

Why 10 Minute Limit?

While this feature removes one of the biggest barriers between Android and Apple users, it has one caveat: the 10-minute limit.

Please note that the 10-minute limit comes from Apple's privacy rules, not from Google's side.

Apple introduced this timed visibility to protect users from unwanted AirDrop requests in public places. Because the setting resets after 10 minutes, it prevents random people from sending spam or unsafe files.

For now, any cross-platform system that connects to AirDrop has to follow the same rule. But things can improve over time:

Apple could relax the limit once they trust cross-platform safety.

Google and Apple could build a shared standard, similar to their work on unwanted tracker alerts.

A future update could add a longer timer or smarter visibility controls.

So while the limit stays for now, it is not a permanent barrier. The feature works well already, and this step opens the door to deeper cooperation between Android and Apple.

I hope this gets better without the 10-minute barrier.

Security Matters: Protecting Your Data

When developing this cross-platform capability, Google developers built it with security as its core focus.

Google added strong protections that keep your data safe during transfers. Independent security teams also tested the system to confirm that it follows safe practices. You can share your files with confidence.

This focus on security and privacy is also reflected in other cross-platform work, such as the introduction of unwanted tracking alerts for Bluetooth devices across Android and iOS.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is Quick Share? A: Quick Share is Google’s built-in tool that lets you send files to nearby Android devices. It uses Bluetooth to find devices and Wi-Fi Direct to move files fast. Q: What is AirDrop? A: AirDrop is Apple’s wireless sharing feature for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to move files between Apple devices. Q: Can Quick Share really send files to AirDrop now? A: Yes. Pixel 10 devices can now send and receive files with Apple devices that use AirDrop. More Android phones will get this support later. Q: Do I need the internet to use Quick Share with AirDrop? A: No. Both systems work offline. They only need Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to complete the transfer. A: Which devices support this new feature? A: The rollout starts with the Pixel 10 family: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold. Q: Does the Apple user need to change any settings? A: Yes. They must set AirDrop to “Everyone for 10 minutes.” This makes their device visible long enough for you to send the file. Q: How do I receive files from an Apple device on my Pixel? A: Open Quick Share and set your visibility to “Everyone for 10 minutes” or stay on the Receive screen. Your phone stays visible only while that page is open. Q: Is it safe to use Quick Share with AirDrop? A: Yes. Google built strong security checks into this feature. Independent experts also tested the system to verify safe data transfers. Q: How fast are transfers between Quick Share and AirDrop? A: Transfers move at high speed because both systems switch to Wi-Fi during the process. The exact speed depends on file size and distance. Q: Can I send any type of file? A: You can send photos, videos, documents, links, and many other file types. Large videos may take slightly longer, but they still move quickly. Q: Does this work on older Pixel or Samsung devices? A: Not yet. Google plans to expand support, but for now, only the Pixel 10 family can use this cross-platform sharing. Q: Why does AirDrop switch back after 10 minutes? Apple added this rule to protect privacy. It reduces the risk of unwanted requests from strangers.

Conclusion

Quick Share lets you immediately send and receive files from nearby devices. Consequently, sharing those important moments has never been easier, regardless of your device.

This upgrade brings real convenience to everyday life. You can now send high-quality photos, long videos, or important files to friends and family without worrying about what device they own.

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